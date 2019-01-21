Log in
UPDATE: Crescent Medical Center Lancaster Now Offering Patients Telemedicine Healthcare Services

01/21/2019 | 01:01am EST

Lancaster, TX, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Medical Center Lancaster, Lancaster, TX is pleased to announce the addition of telemedicine services with DocTalkGo, a nationwide third-party, telemedicine healthcare provider. Crescent Medical Center Lancaster is an 84-bed, acute care general hospital on the outskirts of Dallas, Texas. DocTalkGo’s team of doctors are currently available to individuals and families seven days per week, offering same-day, timely consultations to patients for a variety of health-related issues. Crescent Medical Center Lancaster’s rollout of telemedicine healthcare services will add an unparalleled level of convenience for patients in today’s modern digital arena.

Telemedicine provider consults are performed by video or phone after patients have completed their online health screening and consent forms. From there, it is determined whether a physical exam is required. DocTalkGo has created an algorithm that helps guide individuals through their healthcare screenings to determine whether certain health conditions or disease management issues are appropriate for telemedicine care or are better served by an in-person doctor’s visit. 

While physical exams are standard for determining a treatment or making a diagnosis, health advice and many aspects of disease management can easily be handled by a doctor who is remote-based. Additionally, DocTalkGo’s healthcare providers can perform nationwide laboratory testing, as well as have prescriptions processed and filled at any patient’s preferred pharmacy. Remote doctor consults via telehealth means less time spent in doctor’s offices, less exposure to germs and bacteria, and convenient health services from home. Types of conditions appropriate for telemedicine include, but not limited to:

  • Colds and flus
  • Sinusitis
  • Sore throat
  • Urinary tract infections
  • Acne
  • Cholesterol management
  • Diabetes management
  • Women's health
  • Men's health

Hospitals are adding telemedicine as a benefit of providing services to reduce readmission rates; realize higher patient medication adherence; and improve patient care outcomes as stated by Dr. Rao, medical director of DocTalkGo.

According to HealthCareFinance.com states most telemedicine initiatives are adopted to help consumers get access to a doctor. The American Hospital Association states that 65% of U.S. hospitals utilize telemedicine in the delivery of healthcare. 

For more information regarding conditions appropriate for telemedicine, or new telemedicine services offered by Crescent Medical Center Lancaster, please visit DocTalkGo.com.


Contact information:

https://www.doctalkgo.com/crescent/

866-403-8714

info@doctalkgo.com

Julie Wright
DocTalkGo
760-659-3890
jwright@doctalkgo.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
