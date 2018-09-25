UPDATE - DimensionalMechanics, Inc. Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Science and Machine Learning

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DimensionalMechanics , a leading developer of foundational artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technology, today announces they have been named a Cool Vendor in Data Science and Machine Learning by industry research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc.



According to the report , “while the democratization of machine learning platforms is proliferating model creation, the need to operationalize models at scale is still a looming challenge. Vendors focusing on this piece of the machine learning life cycle can answer a growing demand in the market…The burden of operationalization on data science teams will increase as model output from data scientist and citizen data scientists increases, and machine learning is embedded throughout the organization.”

DimensionalMechanics was recognized in the report for its innovative AI modeling platform NeoPulse™ Framework . With NeoPulse, organizations can build sophisticated AI models at a fraction of the time and cost compared to developing in-house solutions.

The company has a slew of customers and use cases in industries including healthcare, entertainment, finance, sales, retail, operations, and more. DimensionalMechanics also offers a JumpStart program, which helps companies develop customized solutions with insight from AI experts.

“Our mission is making AI accessible to every business and industry,” said Rajeev Dutt , CEO of DimensionalMechanics. “NeoPulse automates the process of creating custom models with as little as 14 lines of code and can unleash the power of AI for businesses, regardless of experience or resources.”



NeoPulse Framework is an enterprise-ready solution that can quickly integrate into existing workflows to operationalize an organization’s AI models. The platform is easy to set up and use, from creating, deploying and querying models, to scaling up or across, providing metrics and telemetry, and advanced logging.

The platform is available in various deployment options including cloud, on-premise servers, and low power devices. DimensionalMechanics is currently targeting additional deployment options including mobile and IoT. The company also provides on-site AI building seminars and training sessions for companies in need of guidance when starting pilot projects.

