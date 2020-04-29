Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE: FloQast CEO Mike Whitmire's Book Controller's Code: The Secret Formula to a Successful Career in Finance Now Available on Amazon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 09:28am EDT

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of close management software created by accountants for accountants to close the books faster and more accurately, today announced the release of “Controller's Code: The Secret Formula to a Successful Career in Finance,” a new book authored by Mike Whitmire, CPA*, FloQast’s CEO and co-founder.

“Controller’s Code” informs today's controllers on why they need to be effective leaders and managers, how to explain complicated accounting at a high level for the C-suite, and how to be a technology expert while still ensuring their teams are doing the accounting right. The book is available on Amazon Kindle for just $1.99 for the next 24 hours and is also available through Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited subscription program.

What: “Controller's Code: The Secret Formula to a Successful Career in Finance”

Who: Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast

When: April 29, 2020

Where: Controller’s Code page on Amazon.com

Book Details: Controllers in the 21st Century need to master more than technical accounting skills to become the strategic leaders their companies need. Unfortunately, these skills aren’t taught in traditional accounting programs or classes. This book offers real-world guidance from experienced accounting and finance professionals to help readers navigate the world of the modern controller and how to:

  • Lead with Confidence. The leadership and management skills needed to stand out as a strategic controller.
  • Build a Winning Team. Learn how to hire the right people for the right positions and create an accountable and engaged culture.
  • Reduce Risk. Stay ahead of emerging problems by being willing to do things differently and use technology in order to see what others don’t.

To learn further details about Controller’s Code, visit www.floqast.com/book/controllers-code.

*inactive

About FloQast
FloQast is close management software, created by accountants for accountants to close faster and more accurately. On average, accounting teams who rely on FloQast close three days faster. Seamlessly integrated with ERPs and leveraging existing checklists and Excel, FloQast provides a single place to manage the month-end close and gives everyone visibility. The award-winning cloud-based software is trusted by hundreds of accounting departments, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors. To learn more, visit www.floqast.com and join the conversation on Twitter at @FloQast.

Contact:
Merrill Freund
BOCA Communications for FloQast
floqast@bocacommunications.com
415-577-8637

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aKONSOLIDATOR A/S : Proceedings at the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2020
AQ
09:42aCHUBB : The Legal Fight Between Insurers and Businesses Is Expanding
DJ
09:41aSTARBUCKS : fiscal Q2 earnings hit by COVID-19
AQ
09:41aFOSTERVILLE SOUTH EXPLORATION LTD : . Announces Increase to Previously Announced Marketed Private Placement to $15 Million
AQ
09:41aDATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION : Intnl Pwr Gen - Overseas Regulatory Announcement
PR
09:40aAURA MINERALS : Announces Appointment of New Director
AQ
09:39aDATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION : Intnl Pwr Gen - Resolutions passed at the 2020 first EGM Announcement
PR
09:38aTAQA ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY : Shareholders Approve Transaction to Accelerate Transformation of the UAE's Power and Water Sector
PU
09:38aLEGG MASON : Reports Results for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2020
PU
09:38aENTERGY : Indian Point Unit 2 to Shut Down Permanently
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Audit Concerns Sink Wirecard Stock
2AMS AG : Sensor maker AMS gives upbeat outlook, shares up 22%
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : sees second-quarter operating loss over coronavirus impact
4NEXT : NEXT : shores up finances as sales crash in British lockdown
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : first-quarter profit plunges as coronavirus crisis starts to bite

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group