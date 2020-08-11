Log in
UPDATE: Fresh Promise Group Announces LOI for New Acquisition

08/11/2020 | 11:30am EDT

This document corrects and updates the hyperlinked websites included in the body of the press release issued earlier today. No other changes were required in the body of the release.

Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2020) - Fresh Promise Foods, Inc., (hereinafter "FPFI") a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol "FPFI" (OTC Pink: FPFI) announced that it has executed a letter of intent to acquire a majority interest in Human Brands International, Inc. (hereinafter, "The Company"). Human Brands (www.humanbrandsinc.com), headquartered in Washington, DC, is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. The Company currently has several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality.

The Company's diversified operating divisions currently own and manage over 250k agave plants, several premium spirit brands, three hospitality concepts, and holds exclusive import/export rights for a variety of spirit brands. The Company's core foundation is built upon its bulk tequila production operations. The Company currently has supply contracts with well-known tequila brands, as well as celebrities and athletes.

The vertically integrated structure of Human Brands enables the Company to drive business from each level of the supply chain, from ground to glass. The Company's goal is to bring consumers, and shareholders, an authentic 'experience' through each of its products, brands and locations, while continuing to grow its revenues and build its asset value.

Tequila is now one of the fastest growing spirits categories, but still only sits at 3% of the total global spirits market. There is substantial opportunity for growth, especially internationally beyond the traditional markets of the U.S. and Mexico. Human Brands believes it can continue to secure valuable positions across the category to capitalize on Tequila's growth.

The pending acquisition will allow Human Brands to access the public markets which will give the Company the ability to execute on immediate growth opportunities. These opportunities are projected to increase monthly revenues, expand the Company's asset base and establish a stronger infrastructure to manage the forecasted growth of the Company. The Company's management team looks forward to finalizing the acquisition over the next several weeks and will be actively involved in the integration of the two Companies upon consummation of the deal.

Please continue to follow FPFI for further updates.

About Fresh Promise:

Fresh Promise Foods, Inc is a holding company that focuses on acquisition opportunities in the multi-trillion dollar spirit/adult beverage sector and related industries. FPFI primarily targets companies, and/or exclusive production and supply agreements in the Tequila industry. FPFI will also seek opportunities involving uniquely positioned, specialized retail/hospitality locations and brands that will be supported by our underlying business activities.

About Human Brands:

Human Brands International, Inc. (www.humanbrandsinc.com) is a diversified holding company in the spirit and hospitality sectors with a primary focus on the tequila industry. The Company was established in late 2014 to capitalize on the growing alcohol beverage market and changing consumer habits in the industry. The Company currently has several wholly owned subsidiaries that focus on five key areas of business: Agave, Bulk Tequila Production, Brand Development, Import/Export and Hospitality.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above.

Contact: Joe Poe
Email: Joepoe1@yahoo.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61483


© Newsfilecorp 2020
