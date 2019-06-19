HAMPTON, Va., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media is invited to a crash test of a Fokker F-28 transport aircraft will be conducted at the Landing and Impact Research Facility (LandIR), on June 20, 2019. The test was originally scheduled for June 19 but was moved due to weather. This will be the largest full-sized aircraft ever dropped at the LandIR. This test will provide researchers with important data on aircraft crash-safety by using crash-test dummies for occupant crash response and likelihood of injury. This data can be used in computer simulations to advance aircraft crash-safety for future airline passengers and cargo.

Collaborators include the FAA Civil Aeromedical Institute, US Army Test and Evaluation Command, and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Two separate events will occur for the test. A pre-mission brief will be held at 10:00am covering the purpose and expectations of the test. The crash test will then occur between 01:00pm and 02:00pm.

Two gate-calls will be held at the NASA Langley Visitor Center for interested parties. One at 09:15am (for those who wish to see the briefing) and another at 12:15pm.

For more information about Langley go to http://www.nasa.gov/langley

NASA Langley news releases are available automatically by sending an e-mail message to Langley-news-request@lists.nasa.gov with the word "subscribe" in the subject line. You will receive an e-mail asking you to visit a link to confirm the action. To unsubscribe, send an e-mail message to Langley-news-requests@lists.nasa.gov with the word "unsubscribe" in the subject line.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-full-scale-crash-test-of-fokker-f-28-300871338.html

SOURCE NASA