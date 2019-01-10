Log in
UPDATE: Guaranteed Rate Adds Steve Konja as Regional Manager in Michigan

01/10/2019

Detroit, Mich., Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detroit, Mich., Jan 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Guaranteed Rate, one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the country, welcomes Steve Konja as Regional Manager. Konja brings more than a decade of industry experience to the company and will be primarily based out of the Troy, Mich., branch. He will also help Guaranteed Rate expand its mortgage operations across the entire state.  

0_medium_SteveKonja_GR.jpg
Guaranteed Rate Welcomes Regional Manager Steve Konja.


2_medium_gr-logo.jpg


“Our top priority is to deliver exceptional customer service and help more borrowers achieve their homeownership dreams,” Konja said. “I’m impressed with Guaranteed Rate’s Winning Formula, which emphasizes the use of paperless technologies to deliver a quick and straightforward home loan solution. This allows us to better serve homebuyers in Michigan, while providing a hassle-free mortgage process with our winning combination of market expertise, top-notch technology and flexible products.”

“We are thrilled that Steve has joined Guaranteed Rate,” said Jim Eboli, Divisional Sales Manager at Guaranteed Rate. “We look forward to working with someone so experienced in building strong relationships and helping him grow his business with referral partners and borrowers.”

Since 2000, Guaranteed Rate has built a foundation of delivering competitive pricing, mortgage products and unmatched expertise from its top-producing loan officers, helping thousands of customers move into their dream homes.The Company introduced the world’s first Digital Mortgage, creating an easy-to-understand, transparent loan process, which has led to an industry-leading customer satisfaction rating and exponential growth.

About Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Company has more than 300 offices across the U.S. and Washington, D.C., and is licensed in all 50 states. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded nearly $19 billion in loans in 2017 alone. The Company has cemented itself as the Home Purchase Experts® by introducing innovative technology, such as the world's first Digital Mortgage, by offering low rates within an easy-to-understand mortgage process and by delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: “Top Lender for Online Service” for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2017; Top Lender 2016, 2017 and 2018 by Chicago Agent magazine; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Overall Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Refinance by NerdWallet in 2018. Visit rate.com for more information.

NMLS: 443931

Attachment 

Jennifer Zeidler
Guaranteed Rate
312-379-3521
jennifer.zeidler@rate.com

