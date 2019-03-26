UPDATE Henrietta Lacks, LLC, .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield SUE U.S. Government Agencies and Add Baltimore Attorneys & the Law Offices of Amanda Zorn, The Law Firm of Maslan, Maslan & Rothwell, P.A. Another Complaint filed when Zorn and Maslan Law Offices and Firm Intentionally Withheld Service of All Documents To US Government, Other Defendants and Plaintiffs
0
03/26/2019 | 11:23pm EDT
BALTIMORE, March 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .com state, The Circuit Court for Baltimore received a Complaint and active notice which includes Sanctions and Striking of Responses and pleadings filed by The Law Offices of Amanda Zorn and The Law Firm of Maslan, Maslan & Rothwell, all of Baltimore County, MD, when counsel and their firms intentionally withheld service of their filings not just with the Court, but with the all parties, in violation Maryland Civil Rules, says Henrietta Lacks LLC and Dr. Keenan Cofield.”
If you are interested also in our cause and wish to give a donation of any amount, CLICK HEREhttp://gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fundto proceed to the GoFundMe page link for the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund. Henrietta Lacks.com has issued an official Press Release “Update” re-launching now the “the Henrietta Lacks, LLC Hela Cell-Legal Defense and Museum Building Fund GoFundMe page.” Henrietta Lacks LLC and .com ask that you share these links and our legal defense fund campaign with family, friends and business associates.
CONTACT: Office of the Supreme GRAND Bishop Dr. Keenan Cofield, DD/JD/Ph.D./Psy.D Founder & CEO of Henrietta Lacks. LLC, .com & .app Hela-Cells.com, and Dr. Oscar Phillips Baltimore, MD Email: hela@henriettaLacks.com or Psychdoctor101@gmail.com 443-554-3715