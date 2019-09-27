UPDATE - Igneous Selected by Syros Pharmaceuticals to Modernize HPC Backup Environment

SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igneous, Inc., the Seattle-based startup delivering the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) solution , has been selected by Syros Pharmaceuticals to modernize its data protection infrastructure.



Founded in 2012, Syros is a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes. Computational biology is a core component of its research and development efforts, and as its data-related needs grew, Syros sought a data-solutions provider to help ensure that its data was protected with a scalable backup, archive, and restore system.

By integrating Igneous DataProtect backup into its high-performance computing (HPC) architecture, Syros can back up and recover millions or even billions of files without impacting its NAS performance and without the operating and capital expense associated with traditional systems.

About Igneous

Igneous delivers the only heterogeneous Unstructured Data Management (UDM) solution for data-centric organizations. The Igneous solution provides organizations the ability to see, protect, and leverage their unstructured datasets wherever they live through Igneous DataProtect , DataDiscover , and DataFlow services. Have the right data in the right place, at the right time.

