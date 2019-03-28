UPDATE - Jamf Integrates with Google Cloud Identity to Secure and Streamline the Login Experience for End Users

MINNEAPOLIS, March 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf , the standard in Apple management, announced today it is partnering with Google Cloud to provide both schools and enterprises with a simple, unified authentication process. With Jamf Connect , users can unbox their Apple device, power it on and access their corporate and learning applications after signing on with Cloud Identity (or G Suite) credentials. Additionally, IT admins are more easily able to manage Mac accounts while knowing their hardware and information is secure. As Google Cloud is the dominant identity provider in education, Jamf is creating a more seamless experience for schools that have both Google and Mac.



Jamf Connect simplifies the provisioning process with Apple and is a streamlined way to manage accounts and authentication in organizations that leverage Cloud Identity credentials.

Jamf authentication plugin – Users can log on to their Mac with their Cloud Identity credentials.

– Users can log on to their Mac with their Cloud Identity credentials. Account creation – IT admins can create local accounts based on Cloud Identity user information, and for identity providers that allow it, keep passwords in sync with those in the directory service.

– IT admins can create local accounts based on Cloud Identity user information, and for identity providers that allow it, keep passwords in sync with those in the directory service. Multifactor - IT admins can use supported Cloud Identity credentials multifactor authentication methods at the macOS login window.

Jamf initially stepped into the identity authentication space with the acquisition of Orchard & Grove, the makers of NoMAD . The open-source solution, NoMAD, remains free while the commercial versions of NoMAD (including NoMAD Pro, NoMAD Login+ and PKINIT) were folded into a single solution and rebranded Jamf Connect. Jamf Connect is able to integrate with other mobile device management (MDM) providers, not just Jamf Pro, Jamf Now or ZuluDesk. And, in addition to Google Cloud, Jamf Connect now also integrates with IBM and OneLogin, along with Okta and Microsoft Azure Active Directory.

“Jamf Connect is a cutting-edge product that allows organizations to easily set up, manage and authenticate users on a Mac with the cloud identity provider of choice,” said Joel Rennich, director of Jamf Connect, Jamf. “By partnering with Google Cloud, a top identity provider especially within education organizations, we aim to securely streamline the way users sign in and access their tools.”

For more information on Jamf Connect, visit https://www.jamf.com/products/jamf-connect/ .

