UPDATE - Konica Minolta MFPs Safeguards Data Against Hackers

Ramsey, NJ, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced results from an extensive security test of Konica Minolta’s bizhub line of multifunction printers (MFPs) against hacking attempts. The tests, conducted by NTT DATA Services, an internationally respected IT services provider, concluded that the printers are well-fortified against security breaches.



The hacking of vital, confidential information is a risk businesses face daily on a global level. To address this concern, Konica Minolta engaged NTT DATA Services and NTT Security to conduct multiple hacking attempts on the company’s popular bizhub line of MFPs to allay customers’ fears against hacking intrusions.



As part of the security test, multiple efforts were made to access the operating system of the MFPs by trained experts. This included attempts to access data stored on the hard drive, infiltration of the network via the MFPs, as well as the fax port and USB drive. All attempts to extract any data failed and the privacy of the stored information remained intact.



“The validation of our MFPs by a respected global security expert confirms the MFPs are well-fortified against hacking attacks, including brute-force tactics,” noted Dino Pagliarello, vice president, product management & planning at Konica Minolta. “The number of questions received from our partners and customers regarding the security of our MFPs has since dropped from a few times per week to zero since NTT DATA Services and NTT Security performed these tests,” Pagliarello added.

The case study on Konica Minolta’s MFP security test was subsequently published on the NTT DATA Services website and can be accessed here.

