Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE - Labaton Sucharow, Counsel to Citron’s Andrew Left, Announces SEC Tesla Update -- TSLA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 05:17pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labaton Sucharow announces an important shareholder update regarding Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and reminds shareholders of the class action lawsuit against Tesla and its Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk pending in San Francisco federal court.

On September 27, 2018, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) sued Mr. Musk for fraud alleging that Mr. Musk made “false and misleading” statements when he announced on August 7, 2018 via Twitter that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private.  The SEC seeks civil penalties against Mr. Musk and asks a court to bar him from serving as a director or officer of a public company.

Labaton Sucharow LLP has filed a securities class action against Tesla and Mr. Musk on behalf of its client Andrew E. Left of Citron Research and all persons who purchased, sold, or otherwise transacted in Tesla securities between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The class action, captioned Left v. Tesla, Inc., No. 18-cv-5463 (N.D. Cal.), alleges that Mr. Musk “artificially manipulated the price of Tesla stock” by announcing on Twitter fictional plans to take the publicly listed car company private.  The complaint asserts claims on behalf of all investors who purchased Tesla shares at inflated prices – including Tesla short-sellers who were forced to cover positions in response to Mr. Musk’s misstatements, and suffered losses after the truth behind Mr. Musk’s supposedly ‘secure’ financing was exposed.

Former federal prosecutor and Labaton Sucharow partner Michael Canty, who has been widely quoted by major media organizations, including CNBC, The New York Post and Reuters on the class action lawsuit, states that Mr. Musk’s tweets “appear to be a textbook case of securities fraud.”

If you purchased, sold, or otherwise transacted in Tesla securities during the Class Period, you are a member of the “Class” and have until October 9, 2018 to seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff. The Lead Plaintiff is a court-appointed representative for absent members of the Class. You do not need to seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff to share in any Class recovery in this action. If you are a Class member and there is a recovery for the Class, you can share in that recovery as an absent Class member. You may retain counsel of your choice to represent you in this action.

If you would like to consider serving as Lead Plaintiff or have any questions about this lawsuit, you may contact Francis P. McConville, Esq. of Labaton Sucharow, at (800) 321-0476, or via email at fmcconville@labaton.com.

A copy of the complaint can be obtained here.

Labaton_Logo_high_res_pms303u DARK BLUE (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:46pHIGHLANDS REIT, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
05:46pROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : - repurchase of own shares on 28 september 2018
AQ
05:46pSTENTYS : 2018 Half-Year Results
BU
05:46pAKKA : Release of 2018 Interim Financial Report
BU
05:46pKAUFMAN & BROAD SA : Press Release RESULTS FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018
GL
05:45pUSD PARTNERS LP : Announces Second Multi-Year Contract Extension at Hardisty Terminal
AQ
05:45pSINGAPORE AIRLINES : renews marketing deal with Tourism Australia
AQ
05:45pTLG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:45pA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of MS First Capital Insurance Limited
BU
05:45pADLER REAL ESTATE AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
4TELE2 AB : TELE2 : Change in the number of votes in Tele2
5THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.