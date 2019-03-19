Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE -- MasterControl's Jonathan Beckstrand Named Utah Business Magazine's CEO of the Year Honoree

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 11:40am EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl Inc., a leading global provider of software solutions that enable life science and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, today announced that CEO Jonathan Beckstrand has been awarded Utah Business Magazine’s 2019 CEO of the Year.

Beckstrand, along with 16 other executives across the state of Utah, were hand-selected by Utah Business magazine’s editorial staff with the criterion that the executives display entrepreneurial spirit, bring teams together, give back to the community, and provide inspirational leadership.

“I am honored to be included in a class of 16 other remarkable people for this year’s CEO of the Year award,” said Beckstrand. “The caliber of leadership represented by this group is inspiring and reflects Utah’s incredible climate for building high growth, innovative business organizations.” 

Beckstrand's commitment to matching great talent with innovation is a key to MasterControl’s success, whose software platform enables its clients to make life-changing products such as cancer treatments and artificial limbs available to more people sooner. Beckstrand encourages the company’s ongoing community involvement in fostering STEM education programs and a long-standing partnership with the Huntsman Cancer Center providing them with the MasterControl Platform and participating in fundraising events and annual gala - furthering the fight against cancer.

After getting his CPA (B.A. Accounting, University of Utah) and JD (Brigham Young University), Beckstrand jumped right into the software and technology industry filling operations, consulting and finance roles, including advising software and IT companies on corporate strategies and mergers/acquisitions as part of KPMG’s Chicago and Silicon Valley teams.

For more information about the 2019 CEO of the Year, please go to https://www.utahbusiness.com/2019-ceo-of-the-year-honorees/

About MasterControl
Founded in 1993, MasterControl Inc. creates software solutions that enable life science and other regulated companies to deliver life-improving products to more people sooner. MasterControl’s integrated solutions accelerate ROI and increase efficiencies by automating and securely managing critical business processes throughout the entire product lifecycle. More than 1,000 companies worldwide, ranging in size from five employees to tens of thousands, rely on MasterControl cloud solutions to automate processes for new product development, clinical, regulatory, quality management, supplier management, manufacturing and post-market surveillance. MasterControl solutions are well-known for being scalable, easy to implement, easy to validate and easy to use. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts:
Jennifer Hurst
MasterControl
jhurst@mastercontrol.com
(801) 560-9608

mc-logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aMACY'S : prepping 50 Backstage outlet openings
AQ
11:51aSRV YHTIOT OYJ : Resolutions of SRV Group Plc's Annual General Meeting
AQ
11:50aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Identity In A Zero Trust World
PU
11:50aBLUE PRISM : Result of AGM
PU
11:50aHILTON WORLDWIDE : 03.19.19Hilton Team Members Talk Sabbaticals and Adoption Assistance on Popular Podcast ‘WorkLife with Adam Grant'
PU
11:50aSOUTHERN : Renew Our Rivers volunteers to clean Lake Mitchell
PU
11:50aFOURLIS : FY18 Financial Statements - Press Release
PU
11:50aProject hope prepares response to deadly mozambique cyclone
GL
11:49aBOEING : Lenders and travellers stick with Ethiopian Airlines, for now
RE
11:49aGDET CEO Interviewed By Goldman Small Cap Research On New Cannabis Business
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
2PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
3AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : European Regulators to Give Boeing 737 MAX Fix Extra Scrutiny
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Tribunal Rules in Favor of Standard Life Aberdeen in Lloyds Dispute

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.