UPDATE ON THE DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION: Termination of the Land Acquisition in Zhongshan City

08/24/2018 | 11:12am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Stock Code: 122)

Reference is made to the announcement of Crocodile Garments Limited ("Company") dated 29 January 2018 in respect of the Share Disposal ("Announcement"). Unless defined otherwise, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board announces that the Group has received the Consideration of RMB28,543,404.30 (equivalent to approximately HK$32,825,000); and on 24 August 2018 (today), the lawyer of the Purchaser has confirmed that all the necessary approvals of the corresponding PRC authorities have been obtained, hence the Share Disposal has been duly completed. The gain of the Share Disposal after taking into account of the reclassification of exchange differences arisen on translation of this foreign operation and transaction costs was approximately HK$19.5 million.

For the purpose of illustration only and unless otherwise stated, translation of RMB into HK$ in this announcement is based on the exchange rate of RMB1.00 to HK$1.15. Such translation should not be construed as a representation that any amount has been, could have been, or may be, exchanged at this or any other rate(s).

By Order of the Board Crocodile Garments Limited

Ko Ming Kin

Chief Financial Officer and

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five Executive Directors, namely Dr. Lam Kin Ming (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Lam Wai Shan, Vanessa (Deputy Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Lam Kin Ngok, Peter, Mr. Lam Kin Hong, Matthew and Mr. Wan Edward Yee Hwa; one Non-executive Director, namely Ms. Lam Suk Ying, Diana; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Messrs. Chow Bing Chiu, Leung Shu Yin, William and Yeung Sui Sang.

Disclaimer

Crocodile Garments Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 09:11:02 UTC
