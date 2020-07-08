Log in
UPDATE - Say Signs Futu to Power Investor Communications Experience for All Investors

07/08/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Say, a technology platform reshaping investor communications, has signed a multi-year agreement with Futu Inc., a digital broker with a rapidly growing user base drawn from its network of affiliates in the U.S. and Asia, to provide engaging, mobile-first investor communications to Futu’s clients.

Say prioritizes investors by delivering the most innovative, transparent, and engaging investor communication experience in the market. Say’s industry-leading proxy processing, post-sale prospectus delivery, and voluntary corporate actions services complement Futu’s existing offering, which includes zero-commission trading, free Level 2 market data, and rich, in-depth intuitive tools for investors. By integrating with Say over API, Futu can fully customize their product experience to allow customers to more deeply connect with what they own.

“Futu’s mission is to make investing easier and not alone. Say’s investor-first approach and expertise across mobile and digital channels are the perfect complement to our growing brokerage platform,” said Keith Chan, President, Futu Inc. “When we saw Say’s products and technology, we saw alignment with our own tech-forward approach as a leading broker-dealer. We are excited to leverage Say’s capabilities to create the most engaging investment experience for our customers.”

“We are honored to power a deeper experience for Futu’s clients as they launch into their next phase of growth,” said Zach Hascoe, Say Co-Founder. “This partnership furthers our mission of bringing investors closer to their investments, and we look forward to powering these important customer touch-points in a new, modern, and transparent way for Futu.”

About Say:
Say brings investors closer to their investments by providing brokers, companies, and funds scalable tools to enable high-value digital shareholder interactions. Some of the world’s leading and fastest growing brokers use Say’s full-service proxy processing solutions, and innovative public companies and funds use Say’s pioneering shareholder engagement platform to build deeper relationships with their investors.

For more information visit saytechnologies.com
Contact: press@saytechnologies.com

About Futu:
Based in California, United States, Futu Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Ltd, which is a recognized FinTech Unicorn & Asia’s top-ranked online broker, providing one-stop online investing services.

Futu provides its services through the Moomoo app that is available for mobile and desktop devices. Moomoo provides any level of investor with an intuitive and powerful investing platform by using technology. Moomoo strives to improve customers’ overall trading experience by driving  innovation through its independent technological Research & Development capabilities.

Securities products and services in moomoo are offered by Futu Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Ltd. Futu Inc. is a broker-dealer registered with SEC and member of FINRA and SIPC, which protects securities customers of its members up to $500,000 (including $250,000 for claims for cash). Explanatory brochure available at www.sipc.org. You can check the background of Futu Inc. in FINRA's BrokerCheck.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) (“Company”) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage service covering various markets. The Company is pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
