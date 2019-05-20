Log in
UPDATE - Seed CX Announces Its Digital Asset Exchange Increases Trading Hours to 22 Hours A Day

05/20/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

CHICAGO, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed CX announced today that its digital asset exchange is now open 22 hours a day, five days a week, with plans to increase to 23/7.

Digital assets are a global commodity. SCXM’s extended hours are providing institutional investors the ability to buy or sell digital assets across all time zones. Seed CX has clients across the globe including in Europe and Asia that are keen to trade at all times of the day.

Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a licensed exchange for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital asset products, and plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives.

“Digital asset trading is built on a 24/7 model. After successful trading in BTC, ETH, BCH and LTC and millions of dollars of daily traded volume, we are excited to have extended our market hours,” said Brian Liston, Seed CX co-founder and President. “Our institutional users are now able to execute near-continuous trading, able to call us any time of day and receive real, human support.”  

Last week, Seed CX introduced three stablecoins, PAX, USD Coin and TrueUSD, to its digital asset exchange, bringing increased liquidity to the stablecoin market. Earlier this month, it announced a partnership with TradAir, the global provider of trading technology solutions for banks, brokers, prime of primes and regulated marketplaces. In April, Seed CX secured the award for Best Cryptocurrency Exchange in the 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, which had attracted more than 3,500 nominations.

About Seed CX

Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a market for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital assets, and plans to offer a separate market for CFTC-regulated derivatives. Seed CX is backed by Bain Capital Ventures. Seed CX wholly owns a number of subsidiaries:

Seed Digital Commodities Market (SCXM) is a spot exchange for digital asset commodities.

Zero Hash is a FinCen-regulated Money Service Business and FX Dealer as well as a Money Transmitter in over 30 States. Zero Hash custodies both fiat and digital assets, with on-chain settlement.

Seed SEF is a CFTC-regulated Swap Execution Facility (SEF) that plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives.

Seed Digital Securities Market is pending registration as a Broker Dealer with FINRA and an ATS with the SEC.

Media contact: Hunter Stuart, hunter@propllr.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
