Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE -- SmartyPans Named CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree at CES Unveiled New York

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 02:14pm EST

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartyPans Inc, today announced that they were named a CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Health & Wellness category at CES Unveiled New York. The invitation-only technology event was held today and brought together top media, exhibitors and industry leaders for a sneak peek of the products and trends that will be unveiled at CES 2020, held January 7 -12, 2020 in Las Vegas where winning products will be displayed at a special showcase.

An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. An elite panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, review submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.

SmartyPans is the first product from Silicon Valley-based SmartyPans Inc. that uses advanced sensors and AI for ‘smart cooking’.  With SmartyPans, user can record their recipes, get customized step-by-step cooking instructions and track nutrition of meals they cook, all in real time.

“Our vision is to automate nutrition tracking of home-cooked meals while letting people enjoy the cooking process,” says Prachi Baxi, co-founder of SmartyPans. “It shouldn’t be a choice between nutrition tracking or enjoying home cooking as a hobby. Most people cherish their family recipes. In addition to nutrition tracking, SmartyPans allows them to automatically save these recipes on the app with accurate weight, temperature and cook time. Users can thus create their own recipes, or get step-by-step cooking instruction for any recipe as they experience and learn the benefits and pleasures of cooking at home.”

SmartyPans is currently available for sale and will begin shipping on December 1. You can buy it at https://smartypans.io.

About SmartyPans

Headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., sibling co-founders Prachi Baxi, a nutritionist, and Rahul Baxi, an engineer, created SmartyPans in 2015 as the world’s first smart cooking pan to automatically compute nutrition information of home cooked meals. The award-winning patent published 10-inch pan is enabled by Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 connectivity to transmit sensor data to a proprietary recipe app that also tracks nutrition and calories. SmartyPans’ lead-free nonstick ceramic coated surface is designed for lightweight sturdiness and aesthetic appeal. Powered by a 2500 mAH rechargeable lithium-ion battery with up to a 45-day single charge. SmartyPans ships worldwide. For additional information, visit smartypans.io

Media Contact: Kimberly Hathaway
415-994-1097
kimberly@spritzsf.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95595233-8955-43a5-ab57-7642c3bf748f

Primary Logo

SmartyPan Cross-Section of Features & Sensors

SmartyPans is a combination of a 10” cooking pan with inbuilt weight and temperature sensors and an accompanying app. The pan connects to the app via Bluetooth. As you select a recipe from the app, it provides step-by-step cooking instructions. The app also allows users to record and share recipes with other users. SmartyPans computes nutrition information of the recipes cooked in the Pan and exports the data to your fitness trackers or nutrition app tracking app.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:35pABERDEEN STANDARD PRECIOUS METALS BASKET ETF TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:35pAMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER : PSO Employees Primed Communities for Fresh Paint Days
PU
02:35pWE SALUTE YOU : Military Veterans Valued Members of AEP Workforce
PU
02:35pUNITED STATES STEEL : Vicki Hollub Named Chief Roughneck by U. S. Steel Tubular Products
AQ
02:35pROBIT PLC : Repurchase of own shares on 8 November 2019
AQ
02:35pOAK VALLEY BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:34pTEKLA HEALTHCARE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
02:34pTEKLA WORLD HEALTHCARE FUND : Declares Monthly Cash Distribution
BU
02:33pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY : NV MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:31pGlobal Cast Acrylic Sheets Market 2019-2023 | Rising Demand for Signage and Display to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2Trade deal doubts clip world stock rally, oil falls
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q 2019. Full-year op..
4GE UNIT ORDERS 25 AIRBUS JETS INCLUDING 12 ROLLS-POWERED A330NEO: sources
5SBERBANK ROSSII PAO : SBERBANK RAS 10M 2019: the Bank earned RUB74.1 bn in October

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group