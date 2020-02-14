UPDATE - Sweet Launches New Mobile App Providing a More Accessible, Affordable Phone Service

Insurgent phone service startup raises $3 million to become the first mobile service to offer customers the ability to join in seconds, save and get personalized service 24/7

DETROIT, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet, the modern phone service that helps people save, today announced the launch of its mobile app that finds users a better phone plan in seconds. It’s estimated Americans will overpay by $60 billion this year alone for phone services. Sweet aims to tackle this issue by evaluating the user's current phone usage, coverage, and device requirements and creating a personalized plan for that specific customer.

“In today’s day and age, there is simply no reason people should be fighting for a good experience and a fair price –– that’s where Sweet comes in,” said Hunter Rosenblume, Sweet CEO. “At Sweet, we're building a phone service that works for you, not against you."

Sweet handles all of the work finding the best phone plan deal for its customers, while leaving the work of building networks and providing dependable service to the major networks. The app is now available on iOS and Android –– users can sign up in three easy steps that take an average of 2.2 minutes and get a personalized plan in only 60 seconds.

With the 1-Tap Switch tool, Sweet connects with the user’s provider, including all of the nation’s largest networks, to confirm the switch. Before committing to a new plan, Sweet users will be able to see their new price, device compatibility and coverage plans. No contracts, commitments or credit checks are required to switch –– and to top it off, Sweet only recommends plans that allow users to keep their current phone.

“We are committed to offering our users an experience that provides both speed and convenience,” said Neil Shah, Sweet Chief Product Officer. “Sweet is fundamentally customer-first and the design of the app not only helps users save money, but also revolutionizes how the entire phone service experience works.”

The company has raised a total of $7 million in funding to-date. Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, led by former AOL Co-founder, Steve Case, is an investor in the latest round. The funds will be put toward product development, expanding service features, partner integrations, marketing campaigns and scale operations.

Sweet’s mission is to build a phone service that people trust and love. In doing so, Sweet recognizes phone service is complicated and switching is never easy. If users have trouble switching, or are not happy with their new service within 30 days of payment, Sweet will issue a refund. Finding users a better, more affordable phone plan is the ultimate goal.

Sweet is a modern phone service that helps people lower their phone bills and get a better plan. The company is the first mobile service where customers can join in seconds, save, and get personalized service 24/7. Founded in 2019 by CEO Hunter Rosenblume, Sweet’s mission is to provide accessible, affordable phone service for everyone. Download the Sweet app from the Play Store or App Store for Android and iOS devices, or visit Sweet online at www.savewithsweet.com .

