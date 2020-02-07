Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE: The AZEK® Company Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 07:33pm EST

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPG Newco LLC (d/b/a The AZEK® Company) ("AZEK") announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock following its conversion into a corporation. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. AZEK has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "AZEK."

The AZEK Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The AZEK Company)

Barclays, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers, and B. Riley FBR, Baird, Stephens Inc., Stifel, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com;  
  • BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com;  
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or
  • Jefferies, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The AZEK® Company

CPG Newco LLC (d/b/a The AZEK® Company) is an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products, committed to innovation, sustainability and research and design.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-azek-company-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301001182.html

SOURCE The AZEK Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Becton, Dickinson and Company
BU
08:01pGlobal E-Invoicing Market 2020-2024 | Convenience and Easy Accessibility of Mobile Payment Systems to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
07:58pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership AL-RUMAYYAN YASIR
PU
07:56pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Interface, Inc.
BU
07:52pSIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND : Announces February 2020 Distribution
AQ
07:52pPG&E : 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plan Expands, Enhances Community Wildfire Safety Program, Reduces Impacts of Public Safety Power Shutoffs
BU
07:51pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Harsco Corporation
BU
07:47pABERDEEN GLOBAL PREMIER PROPERTIES FUND : Announces Proposed Changes To Investment Objectives And Fundamental Investment Restriction Related To Borrowing And Changes To Principal Investment Strategies
PR
07:46pKirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc.
BU
07:46pReal Estate Software Market 2020-2024|Growing Middle-Class Population in Developing Economies to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group