UPDATE: The AZEK® Company Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CPG Newco LLC (d/b/a The AZEK® Company) ("AZEK") announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock following its conversion into a corporation. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. AZEK has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "AZEK."

Barclays, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers, and B. Riley FBR, Baird, Stephens Inc., Stifel, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com;

11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com;

28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or

10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About The AZEK® Company

CPG Newco LLC (d/b/a The AZEK® Company) is an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products, committed to innovation, sustainability and research and design.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-azek-company-files-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-301001182.html

SOURCE The AZEK Company