UPDATE: Vicki Gunvalson of The Real Housewives of Orange County to Host Vacation Getaway for Fans

08/16/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicki Gunvalson, The Real Housewives of Orange County star and owner of Coto Insurance and Financial Services, recently announced she will be hosting a vacation getaway for fans and friends at the Hyatt Ziva in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.  The all-inclusive vacation kicks off on December 1st, 2018 and concludes December 5th, 2018. 

Whoop It Up With Vicki!


“I am so excited to have the opportunity to whoop it up on a beautiful Mexican vacation with some of the greatest fans in the world,” said Ms. Gunvalson.  “If you like good food, good drinks, warm sun, dancing, and laying out by the pool, you don’t want to miss this trip!”

 

Participating vacationers automatically receive upgraded ocean front accommodations, and all meals, premium drinks, and Wi-Fi included with their purchase.  The trip has been structured so fans can spend several hours each day with Vicki.  Tickets are available for purchase at www.anexclusiveaffair.com.

 

Trip Itinerary

 

Saturday, Dec 1 – Guests are greeted by Vicki upon arrival at Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta

Sunday, Dec 2 – Beach party with Vicki

Monday, Dec 3 – Q&A with Vicki

Monday, Dec 3 – Pool time with Vicki

Tuesday, Dec 4 – Cocktail Party with Vicki

Wednesday, Dec 5 – Departure

 

Ms. Gunvalson has appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the show’s inception in 2006, and recently wrapped up filming season 13, which is now airing on Bravo.  In addition, Ms. Gunvalson is the proud owner of Coto Insurance and Financial Services, Inc., where she seeks to mentor and employ other working women and mothers like herself.

 

###

 

anexclusiveaffair.com

For more information contact the Venture Strategic team at victoria@venturestrategic.com or info@vickigunvalson.com

Victoria Corless
Venture Strategic
7145762379
info@vickigunvalson.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
