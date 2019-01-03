UPDATE – DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action Against Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - January 7, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ryanair Holdings plc



(“Ryanair” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RYAAY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Ryanair American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) between May 30, 2017 and September 28, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ryaay.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ryanair’s labor relations had deteriorated in 2017 and 2018; and (2) consequently, the Company was experiencing increased employee turnover and was threatened with massive strikes and other disruptions across its operations, and its historical operating model and profit growth were not sustainable.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ryaay or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Ryanair you have until January 7, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

