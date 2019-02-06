Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE – Monrovia Announces its 2019 Featured Plants Collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 07:56pm EST

AZUSA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monrovia unveiled its 2019 Featured Plants collection today, showcasing a diverse group of exclusive offerings each of which represent the newest, best, and most improved versions of these plants on the market. An overview of the 2019 Featured Plants collection is available in the Featured Plants Lookbook on Monrovia.com

Cascade™ Blush Lenten Roses
Winter-ready plants figure into the Featured Plants collection from Monrovia, including Cascade™ Blush Lenten Roses, which bloom from late winter to early spring.


Lemon Puff Shasta Daisy
The Featured Plants collection from Monrovia includes compact plants for smaller outdoor spaces, such as the Lemon Puff Shasta Daisy.


Grace N’ Grit™ Pink Bicolor Shrub Rose
Tough-but-gorgeous plants are a part of the Featured Plants collection from Monrovia, including the hardy Grace N’ Grit™ Pink BiColor Shrub Rose.


Seaside Serenade® Martha’s Vineyard Hydrangea
The Seaside Serenade® Series Hydrangeas in Monrovia’s Featured Plants collection for 2019, including this Seaside Serenade® Martha’s Vineyard Hydrangea, have a more compact size, sturdier leaves and stems, and rebloom over longer summers.


Sunbelievable™ Brown Eyed Girl Helianthus
Easy care, high-reward plants, such as the Sunbelievable™ Brown Eyed Girl Helianthus, which produces over 1,000 flowers in a single season, also figure into the Featured Plants collection from Monrovia.


“Every year we curate our Featured Plants collection to serve gardeners who are looking for the most beautiful, hardy, fuss-free plants for their gardens,” noted Jonathan Pederson, Vice President of Sales and Business Development. “Plants change and adapt to their environments developing new traits and features that help them to survive and thrive. Darwinian in nature, we constantly seek out such adaptations in plants. We call these our ‘Featured Plants’ because they have evolved to be stronger growers that are  more versatile and distinct.”

Monrovia works with leading breeders and plant explorers throughout the world, as well as the innovative work done at its own nurseries, to offer a range of plants that provide solutions for every type of garden. These plants—bred with consumer needs in mindreflect some of the most compelling trends in gardening. Through its own consumer and market research Monrovia has identified several trends for which the 2019 Featured Plants collection provides inspiration and solutions, such as consumers flocking to plants that adapt to climate change, perform double or triple duty in the garden, or reflect classic garden styles, such as the woodland gardens.

Monrovia’s 2019 Featured Plants include:

  • The Seaside Serenade® Series Hydrangeas that have a more compact size, sturdier leaves and stems, and rebloom over longer summers.
  • Winter-ready plants, such as Japanese Maples that provide sculpture and structure even where winters are shorter, and CascadeTM Blush Lenten Roses, which bloom from late winter to early spring.
  • Compact plants for smaller outdoor spaces, such as Little Ragu® Sweet Bay, Tiny Tower® Italian Cypress or flowers including Lemon Puff Shasta Daisy.
  • Easy care, high-reward plants, such as the SunbelievableTM Brown Eyed Girl Helianthus, which produces over 1,000 flowers in a single season.
  • Zen-inducing evergreens like Ember Waves® Western Arborvitae.
  • Tough-but-gorgeous plants such as EvolutionTM coneflowers, hardy Grace N’ GritTM roses, and Sparkler® Arrowwood Viburnum.
  • Edibles including Bountiful Blue® Blueberry shrubs.
  • Fragrant flowers like Pink-A-Boo® Camellia.
  • Pollinator-friendly plants including FloralBerryTM Hypericum, La Barbe BleueTM, Bluebeard ZestfulTM Grapes, and Golf Ball Kohuhu.
  • Low-water usage plants like Baby PeteTM Lily of the Nile, VIBE® Ignition Purple Salvia and new stonecrops, aloes, and evergreens.

Discover a selection of the 2019 Featured Plants collection in the Featured Plants Lookbook on Monrovia.com

About Monrovia:
Monrovia, founded in 1926 and headquartered in Azusa, California, is the nation’s leading grower of premium ornamental and landscaping plants, with more than 4,100 variety-size combinations, including more than 250 that are exclusive to the brand. Through work with top breeders and plant explorers, Monrovia is an industry leader in the introduction of more beautiful, versatile, and healthier plants that are more vigorous growers with greater disease and pest resistance. Monrovia’s four environmentally responsible nurseries are located in Visalia and Venice Hills, CA, Dayton, OR, Cairo, GA, and Granby, CT. Monrovia plants can be purchased in-store or online with delivery to independent garden centers, at Lowe’s locations nationwide, and through re-wholesalers nationwide. The company remains family-owned.

Elka Karl
Phone: 510-508-7328
Email: elka@dadascope.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ee71448-c2b4-4f57-8845-786195ec76e4

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63e08fc5-d617-4c36-8f9d-1542dfd2906a

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5aa0d631-33c8-42c9-bcd6-46e4b01f8aa3

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6d0e2fd-538a-4db4-9b63-3c9e7a0eeedf

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83920ff7-1c3a-437c-bb8e-17081641c5c7

logo-916d470c21ccb27e86f25aa8137d234d.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:31pBWP TRUST : Ord Minnett rates BWP as Lighten
AQ
08:27pBOSTON PIZZA ROYALTIES INCOME FUND : and Boston Pizza International Inc. to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results on February 14th
AQ
08:27pOMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES : News Release
GL
08:25pSEMPRA ENERGY : SDG&E's 2019 Wildfire Mitigation Plan Builds On Past Successes To Further Strengthen Fire Preparedness & Safety
PU
08:22pAIRBUS : Qantas cancels order for 8 Airbus A380s amid doubts on jet's future
RE
08:12pRAK PETROLEUM PLC : Holdings in Company
AQ
08:11pPATRICK THOMAS : CBS Corp. Names Bill Owens to Lead '60 Minutes'
DJ
08:10pENERGY EARTH PCL : To inform additional information of lawsuit as per the Shareholders' request
PU
08:07pU.S. oil prices dip on rising crude inventories, record output
RE
08:06pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : LG and Infineon to Introduce LG G8 ThinQ With Front-Facing Time-of-Flight Camera
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
2APPLE : WEAK U.S. PROFIT PICTURE MAY NOT BE SO BAD: Credit Suisse
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : Is this the final hurdle for immunotherapy?
4CLONTARF ENERGY PLC : CLONTARF ENERGY : Bolivia picks Chinese partner for $2.3 billion lithium projects
5HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : GM Cruise chief could earn $179 million in long-term incentives

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.