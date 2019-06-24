Log in
UPDATE – PREMIA and AmoyDx Announce Strategic Partnership to Establish Asia Cancer Clinical Genomic Network

06/24/2019 | 08:19pm EDT

HONG KONG, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loxo Oncology, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company, has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd. (AmoyDx) and PREMIA Holdings (HK) Ltd. Under the agreement, AmoyDx and PREMIA will provide large-scale cancer patient screening in Asia to support LOXO-292 RET inhibitor clinical development leveraging AmoyDx’s proprietary multi-gene polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next generation sequencing (NGS) panels to identify patients with this rare genetic alteration.   

“We are extremely pleased to announce this important strategic collaboration with Loxo Oncology. The number of targeted therapies on actionable genomic alterations is increasing rapidly, with an ever-growing number of Asian patients and physicians at the forefront of participating in and leading novel cancer drug development in this arena,” said Wenn Sun, Ph.D., founder and president of PREMIA and Li-Mou Zheng, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of AmoyDx. “AmoyDx and PREMIA are uniquely positioned in China and Japan to create the fastest and most efficient patient identification and enrollment network.”   

About Loxo Oncology Inc.
Loxo Oncology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company, is a biopharmaceutical company innovating the development of highly selective medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its pipeline focuses on cancers that are uniquely dependent on single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to treat the cancer with dramatic effect.

About Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.
Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 300685) is a leading biotech company which pioneered the development and commercialization of cancer diagnostics in China. It is the largest provider of molecular diagnostics products for personalized healthcare in China, as well as a service center for oncology biomarker analysis. AmoyDx has a market-leading portfolio of molecular tests and is the therapy diagnostics partner for several major multinational pharmaceutical companies offering precision therapies for cancer.

About PREMIA Holdings (HK) Ltd.
Established in 2018, PREMIA’s mission is to accelerate novel cancer therapeutic by providing an efficient clinical development platform in Asia. It also serves as the international business development partner for Japan’s LC-SCRUM. For additional information, please visit www.premia-inc.com.

Contact:

Vivian Liu
PREMIA
vliu@premia-inc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
