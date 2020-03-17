Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

UPDATE – Parcel Pending Will Showcase BOPIL® Retail Locker Solutions at ShopTalk 2020

03/17/2020 | 12:03pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending, North America’s leading provider of package management solutions, will showcase its Buy Online, Pick-Up In Locker® (BOPIL) retail locker solutions at booth #3834 at ShopTalk, the leading retail tradeshow, taking place  Sep. 14-17 in Las Vegas. BOPIL is designed to supercharge, simplify and streamline the BOPIS process, saving valuable staff time, boosting operational efficiencies and maximizing overall revenue.

E-commerce is growing at a staggering rate. According to Forrester, online sales will account for 17 percent of all U.S. retail sales by 2022. Additionally, online sales are projected to grow five times faster than offline sales. These figures should come as no surprise considering 80 percent of Americans now shop online and 62 percent of them make online purchases every week.

However, consumers aren’t just clicking to buy and waiting patiently for their orders – they’re demanding instant gratification. Over half – 61 percent – of consumers want the goods they order online to be in their hands within one to three hours of placing an online order. That is why more and more consumers are tapping BOPIS (Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store) as their go-to shopping method. In fact, studies show that consumer adoption for BOPIS has increased by 47 percent year-over-year, and 90 percent of retailers have committed to implementing a BOPIS solution by next year.

“Retailers are looking for new ways to improve their BOPIS offerings and that’s where our BOPIL retail locker solutions come into play. BOPIL equips retailers with the tools they need to execute a seamless BOPIS experience,” stated Lori A. Torres, Parcel Pending CEO and Founder. “We specifically designed our BOPIL retail locker solutions to save staff time, boost operational efficiency and maximize overall revenue. We’re excited to showcase BOPIL at ShopTalk and encourage attendees to stop by our booth to speak with us one-on-one about their pain points and how BOPIL can help alleviate their stressors.”

The way BOPIL works is simple. Once an online retail order is fulfilled – be it clothing, electronics or more – the items are placed into one of the Parcel Pending lockers located at a participating retail store location. Customers are then instantly notified by text or email and provided with a unique access code that they can type or scan at the locker kiosk. They can then quickly and easily pick up their online order at their convenience by going to the retail store and entering their personal access code into the locker. What’s more, all deliveries and customer pick-ups are monitored, tracked and verified by Parcel Pending’s built-in cameras and infrared scanners to provide complete chain of custody for all orders.

Top Benefits of BOPIL Include:

  • Streamlined Operations: retailers can save an average of 45 hours per month managing BOPIS
  • Improved Customer Experience: a seamless BOPIS experience makes consumers 78 percent more likely to become recurring customers
  • Increased Revenue: 61 percent of all customers make an additional, unplanned purchase when retrieving their BOPIS order
  • Higher Employee Engagement: by reducing time spent managing BOPIS, store staff can focus on being knowledgeable, engaging resources for customers

Visit Parcel Pending at booth #3834 during ShopTalk to learn more about their retail locker solutions. Alternatively, you can contact Melissa.Penn@parcelpending.com to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Parcel Pending at ShopTalk.

To learn more, visit www.parcelpending.com.

About Parcel Pending
Parcel Pending is the leading provider of package management solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties in the United States and Canada. With over 1.5 million packages successfully delivered monthly, we offer a wide range of solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders.

To learn more, visit www.parcelpending.com or call (323) 605-3361.

Media Contact:
Melissa Penn
Melissa.Penn@parcelpending.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
