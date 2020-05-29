Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATE – uBreakiFix Opens Second Fresno County Location in Clovis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

CLOVIS, Calif., May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Clovis at 1955 Peach Ave., Suite 101. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected during the current crisis and beyond.

“Amidst social distancing, technology has enabled us to work remotely, homeschool, order essential goods, entertain ourselves, connect with loved ones, and so much more,” said Ryan McDaniel, co-owner of uBreakiFix Clovis. “At uBreakiFix, we understand that a broken phone, tablet, or laptop is more than just inconvenient right now. We’re open and ready to serve, with stringent measures in place to keep the experience as safe and seamless as possible.”

Health and safety measures include high-frequency handwashing and cleaning of all workspaces, minimal person-to-person contact, limited store capacity to align with social distancing recommendations, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

In addition to uBreakiFix Clovis, McDaniel and his business partner also own uBreakiFix in Fresno and plan to open a third location in Visalia this summer.

“This opening is unique, of course, due to the current climate,” McDaniel said. “Our services are more critical now than ever before. Electronics are a lifeline keeping us connected to family, work, school, emergency services, and more. There’s enough to stress about right now; a broken phone shouldn’t compound that.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 565 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Clovis and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

uBreakiFix Clovis is located at 1955 Peach Ave., Ste. 101, Clovis, CA 93612 and can be reached at: (559) 326-7598. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/clovis.

About uBreakiFix
Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:
Molly White
(404) 510-0491
molly@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28be88aa-4ee0-4db8-b5bd-5aa14174914f

 

Primary Logo

uBreakiFix Clovis

Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Clovis at 1955 Peach Ave., Suite 101. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected during the current crisis and beyond.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pRECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA : ReconAfrica Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
05:57pTERRANUEVA : Amendment of Warrants
AQ
05:55pLord of Seven Hills Holdings FZE Completes of Investment in Fura Gems Inc.
NE
05:54pWeissLaw LLP Reminds MINI, WMGI, QES, and QUMU Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
GL
05:54pICEsoft Announces Postponement of Filing Its Quarter One 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A Due to COVID-19 Related Delays
NE
05:52pGLEN EAGLE RESOURCES : Update on Financial Information Filing
AQ
05:52pISABELLA BANK CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Dividend
PR
05:49pKUUHUBB : Reports Fiscal Q3 2020 Financial Results
AQ
05:49pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Colony Capital, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:47pUPDATE – uBreakiFix Opens Second Fresno County Location in Clovis
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2Wall Street ends mostly up; Trump comments on China but takes no action on trade
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
4ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : UK stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, but mark monthly gains
5LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. : LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N : Announces Quarterly Dividend

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group