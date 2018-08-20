UPDATED: Authorities respond to natural gas leak in Somers

On 8-20-18, at approximately 9:33 a.m., The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department responded with Somers Fire and Rescue to a report of a gas leak at the Villa Rosa Apartment complex, located at 716 Sheridan Road.

Early indications are that a construction crew struck and broke a natural gas pipe while working in the area. Deputies on scene report a strong smell of natural gas in the area.

We Energies is responding.

At this point there are no reported injuries, but Somers Fire and EMS personnel along with KSD Deputies are evacuating one of the Villa Rosa apartment buildings, located at 724 Sheridan Road.

Citizens are urged to avoid the area, as this is an active and potentially dangerous situation.

10:48 a.m. UPDATE: Officials on scene have assessed the situation and determined that there is no danger to the public. Roads are open to traffic and area residents have been allowed to return to their homes. There were no reports of injuries or damage to any surrounding structures. We Energies will remain on scene to conduct repairs.