Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPDATED: The Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Global Summit Plays Host to Industry Announcements and Conversation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 02:11pm EST

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN A NEWS RELEASE ISSUED UNDER THE SAME HEADLINE ON NOVEMBER 1 THERE WAS AN ERROR IN ONE OF THE QUOTES PROVIDED. THE CORRECTED RELEASE FOLLOWS:

The VR/AR Association announces a recap of the various industry news coming out of Vancouver, BC, as Day 1 of its VR/AR Global Summit wraps and over 1000 attendees, 120 Speakers and 50 Exhibitors await Day 2. The VR/AR Global Summit explores the newest trends in virtual and augmented technology.

“This technology is changing every facet of our lives, from workplace training, defense and healthcare, to the entertainment sector. By 2030, an estimated $600 Billion + in unrealized economic output will hit the global market due to the retiring baby boomers in the manufacturing industry. Augmented reality could be the key to solving for this major economic deficit” said Nathan Pettyjohn, Founder and President of the VR/AR Association and Commercial AR/VR Lead at Lenovo. Pettyjohn went on to say “the summit is also highlighting that we need to establish a foundation of security and regulation to ensure safety in our space.”

XR Safety Initiative (XRSI), is the first global effort that promotes privacy, security, ethics and develops standards and guidelines for Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality (VR/AR/MR), collectively known as XR. XRSI today announced that an Enterprise Level Information Security Framework for the XR domain will be made available in 2020 to mitigate risks to both individual users and the companies. XRSI plans to release this in Q1-Q2 2020 as a live document that takes into account
compliance requirements for XR enterprises.

Red 6 announced today the world’s first ever AR system for in-flight military training applications. The prototype, created for the US Air Force, has now successfully executed an outdoor, live, airborne, multiplayer, AR experience. Dan Robinson, CEO of Red 6, and a former Royal Air Force pilot who served as the first ever F-22 Raptor exchange pilot, will be speaking tomorrow but released the good news today.

VIVE showcased its new eye tracking technology that measures eye position and movement. This innovation has dramatically changed the VR experience, making it more realistic than ever before, while providing users with enhanced data and insights.

Other speakers from Day 1 included Viacom’s Diego Medina, Stanford’s Thomas Jon Caruso & Ellen Wang, Magic Leap’s Cathy Hackl, Microsoft’s Alex Godin, Lenovo’s Nathan Pettyjohn, MasterCard’s Travis May, Hasbro’s Sergio Paolantonio, HTC’s Vinay Narayan and Intel Sports’ Dr. Uma Jayaram.

About the VR/AR Global Summit

The VR/AR Global Summit will bring together industry frontrunners from around the world to discuss the present and future of immersive technologies. This world-class summit will welcome 1000+ Executives, 120+ Speakers and 50+ Exhibitors from leading companies like Lenovo, Niantic, Microsoft, Viacom, and so many more. 

To learn more about the VRAR Global Summit please visit: https://www.vrarglobalsummit.com/

To learn more about the VRARA please visit: https://www.thevrara.com/

Media Contact 
Natalie Martin
Talk Shop Media
Nat@talkshopmedia.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:25pTARGETEVERYONE PUBL : Cecilia Hjertzell nominated as new board member
AQ
02:25pENTERGY : Louisiana Completes Reliability Project in Southwest Louisiana
PU
02:25pDALET : Finalization of the acquisition of the ooyala flex media platform business and subsequent share capital increase
PU
02:24pVIRTUS GLOBAL DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND INC. : Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice
PR
02:23pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:23pGlobal down syndrome foundation raises crucial awareness and $2.5m at marquee be beautiful be yourself fashion show
GL
02:22pAssocia Continues to Give Back to Communities with The Great Giveback Program
GL
02:20pARCELORMITTAL'S WITHDRAWAL FROM ILVA DEAL OVER LEGAL SHIELD IS AN ALIBI : minister
RE
02:20pBEASLEY BROADCAST : George Beasley to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America
PU
02:20pBLACK HILLS : Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Innventure collaborate to innovate and scale disruptive technologies
4LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD. : LUYE PHARMA : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIM..
5SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group