UPIN Development Group, Inc. : Begins First Phase of Land Development

09/05/2018 | 03:51pm CEST

NEW YORK, September 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

UPIN Development Group, Inc. a division of Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC: UPIN) today announced it will commence land development activities on the first phase of its much anticipated Maine community.

Located about 10 minutes outside of Portland where currently a high demand for new homes exists. The primary reason being, the Maine Medical Center, Portland harbor and one of the lowest unemployment rates in 60 years.

The development will feature single family ecofriendly homes, starting in the $275,000 range and it is expected to feature a clubhouse and community pool.

UPIN Development Group projects gross revenues from this project to be a minimum of $16,500,000 to $20,000,000 dollars, additional revenues may be realized as to home buyers upgrades and tax incentives.

According to The Home Depot (HD), construction is booming (see article), The Home Builders Association of Metropolitan Portland concurs, The National Home Builders Association and MaineBiz.

"We are extremely excited to finally begin work on this fantastic community at the right time and the right place," said Tony Chiu, Vice President of Universal Power Industry Corporation. "This will be the company's flagship community on the East Coast."

Updates will be provided throughout the company's social media pages Twitter and Facebook , OTCMarkets news and mainstream media services.

Further information regarding the company's business and objectives going forward can be obtained at http://www.upinholdings.com or by email at admin@upinholdings.com.

About Universal Power Industry Corporation: 

Universal Power Industry Corporation (UPIN) is a diversified holding company that own(s), invests and or manages select businesses and real estate, and on special opportunities will provide financing solutions to companies at various developmental stages. Our business objectives cover a wide range of sectors from consumer/industrial products, technology research and development/startups. We combine capital, innovation and the right management to deliver top of the line products and services to our customers globally.

Statements contained in this release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results, and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.


Contact Information:
Universal Power Industry Corporation
Media Relations
+1-800-837-5641


SOURCE UPIN Development Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
