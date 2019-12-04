Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UPMEM : Recognized for Its Innovations in the Semiconductor Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 08:09am EST

Company Makes Forbes List of Top 100 Most Innovative French Startups; Announces Project with Orange Labs 

UPMEM announced today that the company has been recognized for its Processing-in-Memory (PIM) technology innovations, which allow big data and AI applications to run 20 times faster and with 10 times less energy. This comes on the heels of the first public release of its PIM acceleration solution earlier this year. The company is also announcing its recent collaboration with Orange Labs, the R&D branch of the global leading telecommunication operator, to use PIM (Processing in-Memory) chips as security amplifiers for IoT and edge processing.

UPMEM was recently selected as one of the top 100 most inventive French startups in a list published in Forbes magazine last month. Also last month, UPMEM won the award of excellence at the K-Global 2019 Forum organized by KIC Silicon Valley.

UPMEM’s CEO Gilles Hamou will be part of a panel titled Silicon & Hardware Advances Driving Capabilities at the Edge, taking place at the Edge Computing World conference on December 11 at 2 p.m. local time.

“This year was marked by a few milestones as we are getting closer to our general availability, and we are pleased to see the customer demand and the partner involvement in our journey,” said Gilles Hamou, UPMEM CEO. “Our recent wins prove that the industry understands the need for a silicon-based technology, which, by putting CPUs right in the middle of data and reducing data movement, saves time and improves efficiency while leveraging existing server architecture and memory technologies.”

About UPMEM

UPMEM is bringing to market an ultra-efficient, scalable and programmable PIM technology that allows drastic reduction of data movement in the computing node for data-intensive applications in the data center and at the edge. UPMEM was founded in 2015, with headquarters in Grenoble, France, and a network of partners from Asia to the U.S. The team combines both entrepreneurial and technical expertise, ranging from processor architecture, software design, and low-level application workloads. Among UPMEM investors are Western Digital, Partech, C4 Ventures, Supernova Invest, and the French Tech Innovation agency.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:36aRAKUTEN : Three HKTDC events offering creative solutions open today
AQ
08:36aKIT CHECK : Includes Codonics Safe Label System as Partner in “Works With Kit Check :” Program
BU
08:36aTeladoc Health Expands Services with Personalized Nutrition Counseling
GL
08:36aDatto Selects Aligned Energy for Ongoing Expansion
BU
08:35aDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08:35aSpanish Mountain Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Spanish Mountain Gold Project
NE
08:35aElev8 Brands, Inc. Eliminates Over 2.7 Million Preferred Shares
NE
08:34aRelease of Short Story Anthology and the #WithoutExpiration Exhibition
PR
08:33aPARK CITY :  New Data Center Elevates ReposiTrak's Information Technology
BU
08:33aMadhya Pradesh Ranks 3rd in Lonely Planet's 'Best Value Destinations 2020'
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ
4STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : tells Polish, Czech vodka drinkers to expect price hike
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group