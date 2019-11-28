UPPAbaby Deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019: The Best VISTA, MESA & CRUZ Stroller & Car Seat Deals Reviewed by Deal Tomato

Save on UPPAbaby stroller & car seat deals during Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 with our up-to-date guide to the best UPPAbaby MESA, CRUZ, VISTA & more baby gear deals

What are the best UPPAbaby Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019 deals? Sales experts at Deal Tomato track UPPAbaby prices and have rounded up the best VISTA, CRUZ and MESA car seat and stroller deals for shoppers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best UPPAbaby deals:

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

UPPAbaby is a well-known American brand for babies. The company offers innovative, functional, and stylish baby strollers and car seats. The VISTA and CRUZ are two of their top stroller models. These strollers’ features provide several advantages for the user: flexibility, smooth ride and adjustment options. They also come with a free bassinet. Meanwhile, the MESA car seat is famous for its intuitive and smart design. UPPAbaby aims to provide both safety and convenience to first-time and seasoned parents so they could move through family life with ease.

Which store has the best Black Friday deals? Walmart and Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales run each year and are the two most popular holiday season sales.

Amazon is estimated to account for 47% of US e-commerce sales in 2019, according to statistics published by market research firm eMarketer. New deals are introduced daily in every product department throughout Amazon’s entire Black Friday sales event.

Last year, both Walmart and Amazon experienced considerable online growth during the two-day period encompassing Thanksgiving and Black Friday, with a year-over-year increase in total online revenues of 23% and 25% respectively.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005016/en/