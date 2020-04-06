Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

UPS employee dies of COVID-19 infection in Kentucky

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 10:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for United Parcel Service (UPS), is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

A United Parcel Service Inc worker employed in Kentucky died over the weekend from a COVID-19 infection, Gov. Andy Beshear said at a public health briefing on Monday.

UPS separately said that a "valued member of our management team" at its Worldport global shipping hub in Louisville, Kentucky, had died. UPS declined to give the man's cause of death, citing medical privacy laws.

UPS employs roughly 20,000 workers in the Louisville area - mainly at Worldport, which is central to the U.S. government's effort to rush in medical supplies for healthcare workers.

Worldport employees told Reuters and Louisville television station WDRB, which was first to confirm the Worldport death, that they believed the supervisor who died on Saturday had contracted COVID-19.

Employees, who declined to be named for fear of retribution, told Reuters that UPS is not disclosing how many of their co-workers have fallen ill after being exposed to the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 10,000 people in the United States.

Other large employers - including GE Appliance, Amazon and Ford Motor Co - have briefed workers on COVID-19 cases in their facilities without revealing the names of affected individuals.

Atlanta-based UPS last week said it is working with President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Taskforce, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and state agencies to distribute test kits, protective equipment like N95 masks, and medical devices such as respirators.

FEMA is using UPS's 5.2 million-square-foot Worldport facility for temporary staging of shipments from overseas as part of a public-private partnership that the Trump Administration has named Project Airbridge.

Worldport is UPS' largest air hub - with more than 300 inbound and outbound flights daily. The hub processes roughly 2 million packages per day.

By Lisa Baertlein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:49pUPS employee dies of COVID-19 infection in Kentucky
RE
10:38pAsian shares cautiously gain on virus hopes, dollar slips
RE
10:28pAsian shares cautiously gain on virus hopes, dollar slips
RE
10:28pNORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : March 2020 Quarterly Results Webcast Details
PU
10:13pAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : Approves Emergency Loan to Support China's Public Health Infrastructure
PU
10:09pNew Zealand Wage Subsidies Reach 1 Million Workers, Finance Minister Says
DJ
10:03pLEFROY EXPLORATION : RC Drill Results Extend the Red Dale Palaeochannel
PU
10:00pPhilippine inflation eases in March on lower transport, utility costs
RE
09:56pJapan set to announce coronavirus emergency, finalise near $1 trillion stimulus
RE
09:53pRush for masks, toilet paper slows Japan's household spending decline
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : Samsung Electronics beats first-quarter estimates, braces for bigger blow from coronaviru..
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Profit Forecast Indicates Limited Coronavirus Impact -- ..
3SILVER : Airbnb secures $1 billion investment from Silver Lake, Sixth Street
4FUJIKURA LTD. : FUJIKURA : Congratulatory Remarks for the FY2020 Company Entrance Ceremony (Summary)
53M COMPANY : 3M : Trump Administration Orders 167 Million Face Masks From 3M for Coronavirus Pandemic -- 3rd U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group