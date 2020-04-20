Log in
UPU and WCO act to support postal supply chain, mitigate COVID-19 pandemic

04/20/2020 | 08:41am EDT

The letter was sent to UPU's member countries, their postal operators and WCO members.

Speaking about the letter, the UPU's Director of Postal Operations Abdelilah Bousseta said, 'Flight cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a strategic shift towards other forms of transport to keep the mail moving. Both the UPU and WCO are calling for customs administrations to display greater flexibility and understanding in these challenging times so the backlog can be cleared.'

The letter urges WCO members to facilitate international postal traffic procedures and to take due consideration of the WCO's Revised Kyoto Convention and its recommendation. In particular, the letter states 'Customs are encouraged to accept as the goods transit declaration any commercial or transport document for the consignment concerned that meets all customs requirements.'

To assist supply chain stakeholders with customs issues, the WCO has created a website related to the COVID-19 pandemic (www.wcoomd.org/en/topics/facilitation/activities-and-programmes/ natural-disaster/coronavirus.aspx). The UPU also has a reporting tool for its partners consolidating transport solutions by rail and air freight (qcsmailbd.ptc.post).

***

The Universal Postal Union is a UN specialized agency with its headquarters in the Swiss capital Berne. Established in 1874, it is one of the world's oldest international organizations and is the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players.

To read the letter, please go to:

www.upu.int/en/covid-19

For further information, please contact:

David Dadge

Spokesperson

Universal Postal Union (UPU)

Mobile: +41 76 457 36 54

Work: +41 31 350 31 23


Press release

Disclaimer

UPU - Universal Postal Union published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 12:40:02 UTC
