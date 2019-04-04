URAC Joins Call for Congress to Allocate $5 Million for Primary Care Research

Washington, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 2, 2019, URAC joined the Patient-Centered Primary Care Collaborative (PCPCC), the Council for Academic Family Medicine (CAFM) and more than 20 of the nation’s leading health care organizations in calling for Congress to fund the Center for Primary Care Research (CPCR) at the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).

The two dozen organizations sent a letter to Congressional Appropriators requesting $5 million for FY2020 be dedicated to the CPCR. The letter emphasizes that appropriate funding for the CPCR will improve coordination and emphasize the need for expanded primary care research. Since 1999, the CPCR has been part of AHRQ but it does not receive dedicated funding from Congress to conduct the essential research needed to support the complex and multifaceted discipline of primary care.

“As a previously practicing family medicine physician, I know first hand the important role primary care plays in quality outcomes for patients and the impact primary care has on the health of a community,” said Shawn Griffin, M.D., President and CEO of URAC. “As our delivery system transitions to value-based payment, primary care is the lynchpin to financial success and improved patient care for many of the emerging payment models. It is critical that Congress fully fund research that continues to promote and advance primary care in our communities.”

Read the letter HERE.

