URAC Names Shawn Griffin, M.D., as New President and CEO

01/22/2019 | 11:01am EST

Washington, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC, a Washington, D.C.-based healthcare accreditation organization, is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Shawn Griffin, M.D., as URAC’s new President and CEO, effective February 6, 2019. 

Dr. Griffin, the first physician in URAC’s history to fill this role, joins URAC with extensive leadership experience in healthcare, particularly in the areas of quality measurement, performance improvement, data analytics and informatics.

“This is an opportunity to join a high-performing URAC team that has done some exemplary work,” Dr. Griffin says. “URAC’s important mission is to provide an accreditation that assures customers they're being served by an organization that has shown a commitment to delivering the highest quality healthcare possible. I’m looking forward to being part of that critical work.”

“I think it’s incredibly important that we understand what people are looking for when they engage in healthcare,” adds Dr. Griffin. “We need to look more closely at outcomes, and not just checking boxes for the process. URAC’s telehealth and non-traditional accreditation roles are very important as people seek new ways to receive care more efficiently and safely.”

Most recently, Dr. Griffin served as vice president for clinical performance improvement and applied analytics at Premier, Inc., where he served as a consultant for physician, hospital, and population health quality improvement and analytics. In that capacity, Dr. Griffin contributed to the development of next-generation analytics combining quality, cost, pharmacy and claims data. Previously, he was the chief quality and informatics officer (CQIO) for the Memorial Hermann Physician Network in Houston, Texas. In that position, he directed the quality measurement and data collection programs for one of the largest and most successful accountable care organizations (ACO’s) in the country with over 2,500 physicians enrolled from approximately 850 primarily independent practices.

A nationally recognized expert on population health, physician leadership, quality improvement, incentive design, clinically integrated networks and ACOs, Dr. Griffin has been a featured speaker for the National Quality Forum, KLAS, HIMSS, American Medical Group Association, AMDIS, CHIME, American Medical Association and numerous system retreats.

 “We’re excited to welcome aboard someone as talented and experienced as Dr. Griffin,” says Peter Lund, M.D., URAC Chairman of the Board.  “Over the past 20 years, he has demonstrated vision and leadership in quality measurement, clinical integration, and population health initiatives with a number of respected organizations.  Dr. Griffin is an esteemed physician leader who is uniquely qualified to guide URAC to the next level.”

Dr. Griffin replaces retiring president and CEO Kylanne Green, who departs URAC on February 1.

About URAC

Founded in 1990, URAC is the independent leader in advancing healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC offers a wide range of quality benchmarking programs that reflect the latest changes in healthcare and provide a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. URAC uses evidence-based measures and develops standards through inclusive engagement with a broad range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. For more information, visit urac.org

Allison King
URAC
202-326-3976
aking@urac.org

