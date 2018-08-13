Log in
URBAN LAND INSTITUTE ADDRESSES ATTAINABLE HOUSING IN THE OC

08/13/2018 | 05:09pm CEST

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In keeping with its practice of leadership and forward-thinking innovation, the Urban Land Institute Orange County/Inland Empire will offer an informative and educational series on “The Future of Attainable Housing in OC” on August 23rd, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. This event is part one of an ongoing series focusing on “Champions Moving the Needle.”

0_int_SocailMediaforULI_Facebook_4.jpg
The Urban Land Institute Orange County/Inland Empire will offer an informative and educational series on “The Future of Attainable Housing in OC” on August 23rd, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.


2_int_ULILogo.jpg


“ULI is convening professionals in the market who are doing their part to help address the evolving housing needs of Orange County,” said John Williams, Chair of ULI Orange County/Inland Empire. “These pressing needs are at the forefront of our attention, and we believe that there are viable strategies, innovations, and support for addressing them. Our panelists speak from experience and offer their knowledge and discuss the plan of action that they are currently pursuing.”

The session will highlight those who have moved the needle locally, ranging from a non-profit developer to a publicly traded homebuilder. Noted panelists include:

“We have taken a proactive approach to start the conversation about present day and future needs for attainable housing in Orange County,” said Williams. “This series is intended to educate, motivate and provide a solid basis for industry action in response to these needs. The first session will be very informative and enlightening, offering insight into market needs and conditions, and how a variety of local groups and companies are forging ahead with meaningful solutions.”

The session on “The Future of Attainable Housing in OC: Champions Moving the Needle” will take place at Newport Beach Civic Center, Community Room, 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660. Tickets are available now at www.orangecounty.uli.org/event/future-attainable-housing-champions. Members, non-members and others are urged to register now for either onsite or online attendance. Additional information is available by contacting ULI Customer Service at (800) 321-5011.

The mission of ULI is to provide leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities worldwide. ULI Orange County/Inland Empire carries forth that mission by serving this region’s public and private sectors with pragmatic land use expertise and education. As a nonpartisan organization, ULI has long been recognized as one of America’s most respected and widely quoted sources of objective information on urban planning, growth and development. Our members form a spectrum of land use and development disciplines, including developers, builders, investors, designers, public officials, planners, real estate brokers, attorneys, engineers, lenders, academics and students.

To learn more about the Urban Land Institute Orange County / Inland Empire visit www.orangecounty.uli.org    

Attachment 

Francine Bangert
Urban Land Institute Orange County / Inland Empire
7143359646
fran@kovachmarketing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
