URBIS: Ed.Square's pivotal role in the future of south west Sydney New community the most important piece of key growth corridor

SYDNEY, 25 FEBRUARY 2019

More than 28,000 new jobs are expected to be created in Sydney's south west between Liverpool, Campbelltown and Badgerys Creek by 2030 and Urbis1 has identified Ed.Square, Frasers Property Australia's community adjacent to Edmondson Park train station, as the single most important mixed-use development in the context of this unprecedented growth.

According to Urbis, the train station is one major factor setting Ed.Square apart from other new communities in the South West Growth Area, ensuring it will play a central role in the entire region's revitalisation.

The other is the community's walkability. Ed.Square will offer a higher concentration of amenity, including various retail, health, recreation, education and entertainment options, all within walking distance of residents' homes - a key point of difference to other new communities being developed in the corridor.

According to Urbis, living without a car makes Ed.Square all the more attractive to prospective investors.

The South West Growth Area has been identified by the NSW Government as a critical component of Sydney's future growth. The key principle underlying the strategy is the delivery of a 30-minute city: better access to jobs, schools and health care within 30 minutes of people's homes.

Ed.Square is a $1.5 billion2 community that is well located to take advantage of over $8 billion in planned infrastructure investments in the region. The key role Ed.Square is destined to play in Sydney's future has been echoed by one of Australia's leading architects, who says the design of a vibrant community with key amenities, all within walking distance of homes, will enable new connections within the new community and surrounding region.

HDR National Director and Principal Susanne Pini says Ed.Square is poised to take community living in Australia to the next level and will deliver the "new Australian dream" where urban amenity allows residents to connect with their community.

She says Ed.Square's streets, laneways and town square will become an extension of residents' homes, allowing lifelong connections to be forged with the community.

"Ed.Square's Eat Street will be the community's dining room. The town square will be their living room. This is because Ed.Square's design is fundamentally based on promoting social connection and stronger communities," she says.

"Ed.Square will take south-west Sydney from a model of isolation to a model of connectivity, with access to transport and shared public amenity."

Dino Carulli, Sales and Marketing Director - NSW Residential, Frasers Property Australia says Ed.Square will transform a 24-hectare site adjacent to Edmondson Park train station into a destination in its own right.

"A broad choice of homes within walking distance to a train station is what sets Ed.Square apart from other residential developments in the more isolated locations of Oran Park, Leppington and Gledswood Hills," Mr Carulli says.

"Additionally, the creation of a vibrant retail and entertainment precinct in the Ed.Square Town Centre will become a natural place for people to gather and socialise, drawing locals who can use the amenities as an

1 URBIS Edmondson Park Market Outlook, March 2018.

2 Estimated completed development value for total Ed.Square community as at February 2019.

extension of their own homes, as well as people from further afield, due to the convenience of the train station."

Ed.Square will comprise a variety of home styles and floorplans across 992 apartments, and 892 terrace and townhouses set amongst more than six hectares of open space. A 68-metre high residential tower atop the town centre is set to become an architectural landmark, the epicentre from which the village will expand into the streets and laneways that will flow into parks and bushland.

One-bedroom apartments, some with studies, are priced from $455,000 to $505,000, while two-bedroom apartments range from $650,000 to $680,000.

One-bedroom terraces and townhomes are priced from $455,000 to $490,000, two-bedrooms are $665,000, three-bedrooms are $710,000 to $775,000, and four-bedrooms are $810,000 to $860,000.

The first Ed.Square residents are expected to move in during the second half of 2020, coinciding with the opening of the first stage of the town centre, which will provide a shopping, dining and entertainment precinct incorporating an Eat Street, fresh food market place, Event Cinemas, childcare centre, waterplay area, 24-hour gym, tavern, healthcare facilities and Coles supermarket.

Ed.Square will be serviced by convenient bus and train links to Parramatta and Sydney CBD, easy access to Sydney's main roads, and Western Sydney Airport will be close by. It is a 45-minute train journey from Edmondson Park railway station to Central Station.

For further information or to register your interest in Ed.Square, phone Frasers Property on 13 38 38 or visit www.EdSquare.com.au.

END

About Frasers Property Australia

Frasers Property Australia Pty Limited is one of Australia's leading diversified property groups and is the Australian division of Frasers Property Limited. We've been creating memorable places in Australia since 1924. Our current activities covering the development of residential land, housing and apartments, commercial, retail and industrial properties, investment property ownership and management, and property management.

Being part of a global group opens up a world of opportunities for our customers. Frasers Property Australia appreciates its customers and rewards their loyalty through Prosperity, a national customer care and loyalty program providing residential customers with generous purchase and referral rewards, plus benefits at Frasers Hospitality's serviced hotel residences and boutique lifestyle hotels around the world.

Sustainability is at the heart of our operations. The company creates places where resources are re-used, recycled and restored. It fosters new ideas to support people and the planet, and undertakes tangible initiatives to help people lead happier, healthier lives. Driven by a highly experienced team of people committed to delivering memorable experiences for our customers, the core values of our global group are collaborative, respectful, progressive and real.

For more information about FPA, visit frasersproperty.com.au.

About Frasers Property Limited

Frasers Property Limited ("Frasers Property" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), is a multi-national company that owns, develops and manages a diverse, integrated portfolio of properties. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately S$33 billion as at 31 December 2018.

Frasers Property's assets range from residential, retail, commercial and business parks, to logistics and industrial in Singapore, Australia, Europe, China and Southeast Asia. Its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in over 80 cities across Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Group is unified by its commitment to deliver enriching and memorable experiences to customers and stakeholders, leveraging its knowledge and capabilities from across markets and property sectors, to deliver value in its multiple asset classes.

Frasers Property is also the sponsor of three real estate investment trusts and one stapled trust listed on the SGX-ST. Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Frasers Commercial Trust, and Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust are focused on retail, commercial, and logistics and industrial properties respectively. Frasers Hospitality Trust (comprising Frasers Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust and Frasers Hospitality Business Trust) is a stapled trust focused on hospitality properties.

For more information on Frasers Property, please visit frasersproperty.com.

FOR MEDIA QUERIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Wise McBaron Communication

Trudy Wise

T +61 418 220 028

E trudy_wise@wisemcbaron.com.au