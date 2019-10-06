US$3.5 Billion Chadstone Cikarang Integrated Superblock Opens its Mall

PT Pollux Aditama Kencana, a joint venture company of PT Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk and Virginia Properti Group, held an opening ceremony for its Mall, Chadstone Cikarang Mall. Chadstone is an Integrated superblock consisting of 60.000m2 mall, 180 rooms 4 star hotel, 2 office block of 15 stories building, 4 45-stories landmark residential towers and an international hospital. This ceremony was attended by Board of Directors of PT Pollux Aditama, and most of its tenants. Held at the Atrium of Chadstone Cikarang Mall, the event begins with a tumpeng rice tradition as a symbolic form of gratitude for the hard work off all parties who were committed to the development process of the Chadstone Cikarang Mall.

Yanto Zefania, Director of Operations at Chadstone through his opening speech mentioned, “The mall occupancy now has reached 88% and the demand for retail space remains strong as Chadstone Mall will be the only modern mall in Cikarang to cater the need of the community. Our average asking rent starts at US$30/m2/month and we will increase it by 15% next month."

The opening ceremony was also cheered by one of our mini anchor tenants, Kidzoona, by inviting 3000 children to play for free as a forum to introduce edutainment facilities for visitors. Other tenants such as Happy Time, Breadtalk, J.CO, Nature Republic, Steak 21, Sports Station, XXI, Transmart, Sushi Tei, and around 40 other tenants were also present to celebrate this event.

Dr. Nico Po as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PT Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk also mentioned that the opening ceremony held on 26th September 2019 was a testament of Pollux commitment and vision to provide the best quality retail centers all around Indonesia.

"Chadstone Integrated superblock will be one of the masterpiece developed by PT Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk with a gross development value more than US$ 500 Million. By carrying out the concept of 6 in 1 integrated development, Chadstone will provide a place for all need, where convenience and lifestyle will become a daily habit."

Mr. Asmat Amin, President Director of Chadstone added that with 300.000m2 of gross floor area, Chadstone will become the largest and tallest integrated development in west Java. It will position itself to target expatriates and millennials. Known as one of the most dense industrial areas inhabited by around 4000 multinational companies from 30 countries, Asmat believes Chadstone Cikarang Mall will attract minimum daily visitor of 40.000 and combined with residents from its 3500 units of apartments, it will be one of the most buzzling shopping mall.

Handoyo K. Setiadi, CEO of Pollux Mall Indonesia also believes that the middle-class retail market is very hot. Located less than 50m from entrance/ exit toll, Chadstone Cikarang Mall will become a very strategic transit place for people who plans long trip destinations ith about 30% F&B retailers, 30% family entertainment and a wide variety of speciality brands with premium quality and services, Chadstone will become a top destination in the city.

In strengthening its position as one of the leading developer in Indonesia, Pollux Group International through PT. Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk has officially become a public company and listed its shares on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on July 11, 2018. Currently, PT. Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk is known as one of the top 10 property developer in Indonesia with a market capitalisation of more than US $3 Billion as per August 19, 2019. Besides Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk, The group operate its property investments business through PT. Pollux Investasi International Tbk.

The projects portfolio that is currently being developed by PT Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk includes a 52 Stories World Capital Tower office tower in Mega Kuningan Jakarta (a joint venture Project with Mega Kuningan International), a 290.000 m2 Meisterstadt in Batam, 300 rooms Amarsvati Luxury Resort in Lombok, 300.000 m2 Chadstone in Cikarang, Pollux Technopolis CBD in Karawang, 250.000 m2 Gangnam District in Bekasi and a 40 stories Pollux Sky Suites in Mega Kuningan, Jakarta.

