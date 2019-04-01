US Business Inventories Rose 0.8% in January

By Eric Morath and Sarah Chaney



WASHINGTON--U.S. business inventories rose 0.8% in January to a seasonally adjusted $2.014 trillion, the Commerce Department said Monday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a 0.5% increase in January from the prior month.

Here are some key takeaways from the report:

--Breaking down by sector, factory inventories increased 0.5% in January from the prior month. Retail inventories rose 0.8% and wholesale inventories were up 1.2% on the month.

--The overall pace of sales was slower, rising 0.3% in January from December.

--The overall inventories-to-sales ratio in January was 1.39, up from 1.38 in December. It was the highest level since November 2016. The ratio, which measures how fast inventories would be depleted at the current sales pace, has been rising since the middle of last year. The ratio had been 1.36 in January 2018.

--Monday's figures will be incorporated into the Commerce Department's calculation of first-quarter U.S. gross domestic product, due out in late April. An increase in inventories would contribute to economic growth during the quarter, but it could be a mixed signal. If inventories grow faster than sales, as happened in January, it could be a sign that firms will slow production in the future to bring stockpiles in line with demand.

The Commerce Department data on business inventories can be found at http://www.census.gov/mtis/www/data/pdf/mtis_current.pdf.