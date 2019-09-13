Log in
US Business Inventories Rose in July

09/13/2019 | 10:15am EDT

By David Harrison

WASHINGTON--U.S. business inventories increased 0.4% in July to a seasonally adjusted $2.043 trillion, the Commerce Department said Friday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected inventories to rise 0.3% in July from the prior month.

Here are some key takeaways from the report:

--Breaking down by sector, factory inventories rose 0.2% in July from June. Retail inventories increased 0.8%, and wholesale inventories were up 0.2% on the month.

--The overall pace of sales rose 0.3% in July from the prior month.

--The inventories-to-sales ratio in July was 1.4, the same as in June. It had been 1.35 in July 2018.

The Commerce Department data on business inventories can be found at http://www.census.gov/mtis/www/data/pdf/mtis_current.pdf.

