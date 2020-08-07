Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

US Capital Global Securities Receives Large Endowment into Recently Launched $100MM Global Lending Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 10:26am EDT

San Francisco, California, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities, an affiliate of US Capital Global, has received a significant endowment from a philanthropic organization into its recently launched  US Capital Global Lending LLC (“the Fund”). With an investment objective to both preserve principal and achieve consistent quarterly distributable income for its investors, the Fund aims primarily to make senior loans of $1 million to $10 million to funds and other business credit providers that lend to qualifying small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) located primarily in the United States.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and funds management. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“We are immensely pleased to announce the recent launch of US Capital Global Lending LLC,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “SMBs are the engine of our economy, and supporting their growth is central to our mission at US Capital Global. Many SMBs consistently demonstrate attractive performance metrics, with many in the lower middle market historically delivering strong performance during both recessionary and growth periods of the overall economy.”

“Many SMBs seeking to finance ongoing operations, launch strategic initiatives, or fund expansion plans find themselves unable to access capital from the traditional banking sector. US Capital Global Lending LLC will enable other business credit funds and capital providers with a robust proprietary flow of lending opportunities to invest directly into qualifying SMBs. Launched in 2019 and actively allocating this year, US Capital Global Lending LLC is now open to eligible investors.”

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-registered broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. US Capital Global Securities, LLC or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of, the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities, email Charles Towle, CEO, at ctowle@uscgs.com or call +1 415-889-1010.   

Attachment 

Vanessa Guajardo
US Capital Global
+1 415 889 1045
media@uscapglobal.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:45aPURA Announces Dividend Declaration Date and Anticipated Date of Record
NE
10:44aBALL : Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
PU
10:44aTIANJIN CAPITAL ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION : Discloseable transaction announcement on the establishment of project company funded by the company
PU
10:44aPSE&G STORM UPDATE &NDASH; AUGUST 7 &NDASH; 9 : 45 am
PU
10:44aBEIJING CAPITAL LAND : Voluntary announcement drawdown under the guaranteed medium term note and perpetual securities programme by central plaza development ltd.
PU
10:44aCHINA GREENFRESH : Inside information - memorandum of understanding in relation to possible acquisition
PU
10:44aSEKURO PLASTIK AMBALAJ SANAYI : Yönetim Kurulu Komiteleri
PU
10:44aTETRA BIO-PHARMA INC : . Virtually Opens The Market
AQ
10:43aCOHEN & STEERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:42aAIR INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump preps bans on WeChat, TikTok, stoking tension with Beijing
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : to make Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in..
3SHL TELEMEDICINE LTD. : SHL provides preliminary update on financial results for 1HY2020
4AUTOGRILL : AUTOGRILL : Pubblicazione della relazione finanziaria semestrale al 30 giugno 2020
5EXCLUSIVE: BP poised to sell 'stranded assets' even if oil prices rally

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group