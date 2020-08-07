US Capital Global Securities Receives Large Endowment into Recently Launched $100MM Global Lending Fund

San Francisco, California, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities, an affiliate of US Capital Global, has received a significant endowment from a philanthropic organization into its recently launched US Capital Global Lending LLC (“the Fund”). With an investment objective to both preserve principal and achieve consistent quarterly distributable income for its investors, the Fund aims primarily to make senior loans of $1 million to $10 million to funds and other business credit providers that lend to qualifying small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) located primarily in the United States.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, and funds management. All private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“We are immensely pleased to announce the recent launch of US Capital Global Lending LLC,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “SMBs are the engine of our economy, and supporting their growth is central to our mission at US Capital Global. Many SMBs consistently demonstrate attractive performance metrics, with many in the lower middle market historically delivering strong performance during both recessionary and growth periods of the overall economy.”

“Many SMBs seeking to finance ongoing operations, launch strategic initiatives, or fund expansion plans find themselves unable to access capital from the traditional banking sector. US Capital Global Lending LLC will enable other business credit funds and capital providers with a robust proprietary flow of lending opportunities to invest directly into qualifying SMBs. Launched in 2019 and actively allocating this year, US Capital Global Lending LLC is now open to eligible investors.”

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-registered broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. US Capital Global Securities, LLC or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of, the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

