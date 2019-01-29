US-China Trade War is Top Concern among M&A Professionals This Year, Merrill Corporation Poll Finds

The trade war between the United States and China represents the
greatest emerging risk to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity this
year, surpassing data privacy and Brexit, according to a recent insight
poll of senior global M&A professionals by Merrill Corporation, the
leading technology provider for M&A professionals around the world.
According to the global poll, which included respondents from the
Americas, Europe and Asia, 53% cited the US-China trade war, rising
tariffs and the potential resulting erosion of global GDP as the biggest
emerging business risk on their due diligence checklist this year, while
25% pointed to data privacy and 12% said climate change. Only 10% said
Brexit was a rising concern. From a regional perspective, Asia led the
way with 70% citing the US-China trade war as the greatest emerging
business risk, followed by 54% in the Americas and 34% in Europe.
“Despite a marked wave of protectionism, many companies want access to
China,” said Rusty Wiley, Chief Executive Officer of Merrill
Corporation. “However, there is concern about the corporate costs of
doing business in China, especially as regulations including
transactions involving foreign investment in the US, such as (CFIUS),
have evolved to include companies with five percent foreign ownership.”
In fact, most respondents (54%) said national security and antitrust
regulations, such as CFIUS, will be the leading factor in sinking deals
this year. And here again, APAC respondents proved most concerned about
CFIUS factors, with nearly 69% suggesting that they represent the
greatest threat to deals. EMEA respondents followed at 59%, and Americas
at 50%. GDPR also proved to be a major factor, with 40% of all
respondents believing that the new data regulations would kill deals.
Regionally, the Americas led the way in agreement to this response with
43% seeing GDPR as the greatest threat, while a slightly lower 38% of
EMEA respondents and 27% of APAC respondents identified GDPR as a threat.
Still, a resounding 86% of respondents agreed that the M&A market was
headed in a positive-to-neutral direction this year, while just 14%
predicted a negative outlook.
“There is still a great deal of cash in play, particularly with private
equity,” said Wiley. “At the same time, dealmakers will be taking an
extra look at how crossing borders and leveraging foreign partners will
impact the entire M&A life cycle.”
For more on the global corporate development outlook, please see Merrill
Insight™ event recaps, 2019
Corporate Development Outlook: Bulls, Bears and Best Practices and
the APAC-specific 2019
Corporate Development Outlook: Opportunities, Processes and Predictions.
The poll was based on responses from global M&A leaders who participated
in these events.
