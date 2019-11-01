Log in
US Construction Spending Increased in September

11/01/2019 | 10:16am EDT

By: Amara Omeokwe

WASHINGTON--Spending on construction in the U.S. rose in September, the Commerce Department said Friday. Here are highlights from the report:

-Construction spending increased 0.5% in September from August, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.294 trillion. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a 0.2% rise.

-Private construction spending increased 0.2% versus the previous month and was 4.6% lower than September 2018. Private outlays on construction of new, single-family homes rose 1.3% from August and was down 4.9% from September last year. Despite declining mortgage rates this year, home sales have been constrained by high prices, due in part to low levels of inventory.

-Government construction spending rose 1.5% in September from the previous month.

-Total construction spending for August was revised to down 0.3% from the previous estimate of a 0.1% increase.

-The data were not adjusted for inflation.

The Commerce Department report on construction spending can be found at http://www.census.gov/construction/c30/c30index.html.

