US Consumer Spending Rose 0.3% in October

By David Harrison and Paul Kiernan



WASHINGTON--U.S. households increased spending in October but much of that rise was due to higher outlays on electricity and gas. Households pared back their goods purchases, a sign of caution among consumers as the holiday season gets underway.

Personal-consumption expenditures, or household spending, increased a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in October from September, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. But spending for long-lasting goods, particularly new motor vehicles, fell at a seasonally adjusted 0.7% rate.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected consumer spending to rise 0.3% and personal income to rise 0.3%.

Household incomes were flat overall in October, the report said, but wages and salaries grew at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.4% on the month, up from 0.1% in September. Some of that increase reflects adjustements made by the Commerce Department to account for strike pay and contract ratifications payments related to this fall's General Motors strike.

Personal interest income and farm proprietors' income fell on the month.

Rising wages, a historically low unemployment rate and low interest rates have helped support consumer spending.

The personal saving rate - the difference between after-tax income and spending - was 7.8% in October, down from 8.1% in September.

Resilient consumer spending has helped prop up the overall U.S. economy as the trade war and a global economic slowdown pinch business investment. In a separate report Wednesday, the Commerce Department said the economy grew at a 2.1% annual rate in the third quarter. Much of that growth came from strong consumer spending which offset declines in business investment.

But weakening consumer confidence could be cause for concern as the fourth quarter gets underway. On Tuesday, the Conference Board reported its consumer confidence index fell for the fourth consecutive month.

Wednesday's report also showed inflation remained soft in October.

The price index for personal consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for inflation, rose 1.3% year-over-year in October, the same rate as in September. The Fed targets inflation at 2%.

On a monthly basis, the index rose 0.2%.

The closely watched core PCE index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, moved up 1.6 % on a year-over-year basis in October.

The Commerce Department report on personal income and spending can be accessed at http://www.bea.gov/newsreleases/rels.htm.