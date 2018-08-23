US Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market Outlook to 2025 - Featuring Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen, NuVasive, Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing, and InSpine Netherlands - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United States Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides key market data on the United States Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and average prices (USD) within market categories - Distraction Systems and Plate and Screw Fixators.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Based on the availability of data for the particular market and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.

Scope

Market size and company share data for Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) market categories - Distraction Systems and Plate and Screw Fixators.

Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

2017 company share and distribution share data for Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United States Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) market.

Companies Featured

Medtronic PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

NuVasive Inc.

Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing Inc.

InSpine Netherlands BV

Key Topics Covered

1 Table of Contents

2 Introduction

3 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market, United States

4 Overview of Key Companies in United States, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market

5 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Market Pipeline Products

6 Financial Deals Landscape

7 Recent Developments

