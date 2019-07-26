Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

US Economy Continues Decent Growth Pace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 09:50am EDT

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At 2.1 percent, the growth of US Real Gross Domestic Product during the second quarter of 2019 comes out better than expected. The weakness observed at the end of 2018 and early 2019, which was underlined by revised estimates for earlier quarters, has been wiped out especially by very strong consumption growth at 4.3 percent in Q2.

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

However, the strength of the economy is rather unbalanced. The growth rate of investment was negative across the board, except for technology investments. Combined with a decline in exports, largely due to weaknesses elsewhere in the global economy, this report suggests growth to retain its strength at just over 2 percent for the second half of 2019.

This report is unlikely to influence the FOMC decision making process next week, which is likely to lead to a slight reduction in the Federal Fund rate, especially given the underperformance of investment and global uncertainties. But going forward, if the US economy maintains its growth rate above 2 percent, it could moderate the appetite for further cuts later in the year.

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-economy-continues-decent-growth-pace-300891701.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aTEXTRON : Embry-Riddle to Replenish Its Flight-Training Fleet with Aircraft from Textron Aviation and Diamond Aircraft Industries
AQ
10:19aNORFOLK SOUTHERN : increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent
PR
10:18aPlay Your Way to the Malta Poker Festival $500k GTD with Intertops Poker
BU
10:17aMadison Realty Capital Closes $1.3 Billion in Originations and Note Purchases Year-To-Date in 2019
GL
10:17aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:16aCANNTRUST : shares spike after CEO, chair forced out amid illegal grow scandal
AQ
10:16aKBL MERGER CORP. IV : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aMAGNETAR CAPITAL PARTNERS LP : - Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
PR
10:12aA Q&A Session With Infiniti Research's Thought Leader on the Present and Future of the Medical Device Market
BU
10:10aFFD FINANCIAL : Earnings Release for 6/30/2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group