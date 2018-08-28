US Electrodynamics Adds New Walton De-Ice Systems for its Satellite Earth Station Antennas

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC 2018 Amsterdam — Walton De-Ice ( www.de-ice.com ), the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of satellite earth station antenna (ESA) weather protection solutions, announced that US Electrodynamics, Inc. (USEI), a major US teleport operator, is adding new antennas with Walton Plenum Hot-Air De-Icing systems to help ensure that USEI delivers the highest level of uptime due to winter storms at its teleports.



“USEI is known for providing quality services, attention to detail and cost-effective solutions,” says Darryl White, USEI General Manager. “The new and existing Walton De-Ice systems ensure our antenna systems keep snow and ice from forming on our antenna reflectors during winter storms. Walton De-Ice systems helps us to ensure our customers’ mission critical services meet their operational requirements,” White says.

USEI, headquartered in Brewster, Washington, provides government, commercial and private satellite and terrestrial teleport network services. These include Telemetry Tracking & Control (TT&C), broadcast video, mobility, GEO, MEO & LEO tracking and Internet services. USEI’s Brewster Teleport in Washington State and Vernon Valley Teleport in New Jersey are major satellite gateways, delivering connectivity to the Pacific Ocean Region (POR), Contiguous USA (CONUS), and Atlantic Ocean Region (AOR). USEI offers the combination of Brewster’s orbital arc view from 52 to 188° West Longitude and Vernon Valley’s view from 3 to 143° West Longitude

“Due to growing demand, USEI is adding two new antennas equipped with Walton De-Ice systems at our Vernon Valley teleport to serve Ka-Band and other growth markets. We continue to choose Walton De-Ice because of their industry-proven reliability combined with customer service, technical support and affordability,” White adds.

At its Vernon Valley Teleport, to protect customers from snow and ice USEI currently operates eight Walton De-Ice systems on C and Ku-Band antennas ranging in size from 4.8 to over 13 meters. Even with the Brewster teleport’s extremely low precipitation, the Walton Hot-Air De-Ice systems add an extra level of protection for sixteen antennas ranging in size from 3.7 to 16.4 meters. In addition, two electrically heated Hot-Air De-Ice systems protect smaller 2.4 meter Ka and Ku-Band antennas.

Walton’s Hot Air De-Ice systems, including the company’s unique Plenum Hot-Air enclosure installed on the rear of an antenna, provide the most reliable and economic de-icing solutions on the market. Unlike competing anti-icing solutions such as electric pad systems that can cause reflector distortion, Walton Hot Air De-Ice systems heat the entire antenna reflector uniformly, which minimizes reflector distortion that can cause signal problems at the Ku and Ka Bands. Walton systems also uniquely offer maximum flexibility with electric, natural gas and liquid propane gas heater options.

“We are delighted that USEI, one of the largest earth station operators in the satellite industry, has decided to further leverage Walton De-Ice’s products to protect its customers’ signals from the effects of rain, snow and ice, and we greatly appreciate our longstanding relationship with USEI,” says Bill Walton, President of W.B. Walton Enterprises, Inc. (Walton De-Ice).



During the IBC 2018 trade show, September 14-18 at RAI Amsterdam at Stand 1.A62, Walton De-Ice will be promoting its latest in gas and electric heated hot-air Plenum systems for large 3.7 to 32 meter antennas as well as its innovative Ice Quake and Snow Shield solutions for 0.6 to 6.3 meter antennas.

About USEI Teleports

USEI is a communications and aerospace company headquartered at its Brewster, Washington teleport along with its East Coast, Vernon Valley, New Jersey teleport. USEI provides government, commercial and private satellite and terrestrial teleport network services including TT&C, broadcast video, mobility, GEO, MEO & LEO tracking and Internet services delivery. USEI operates and manages a redundant nationwide fiber network, and offers seamless connectivity from its teleports to key Points of Presence (POPs), data centers, carrier hotels, voice and video hubs in the US as well as connectivity to major international carrier facilities in Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and the Middle East.

About Walton De-Ice

For over 39 years, Walton De-ice ( http://www.de-ice.com ) has designed and manufactured the broadest and highest performance line of De-Ice equipment available for satellite earth station antennas. From its original Hot Air Plenum design which mounts behind antennas from 3.7 to 32 meters, to its Snow Shield, Rain Quake and Ice Quake systems for 0.6 to 6.3 meter antennas, Walton De-Ice delivers the most innovative and effective solutions to help protect critical satellite networks from degradation and outages due to weather.

