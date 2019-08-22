Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

US Farms Paying the Cost of Retaliatory Tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. farms are taking the brunt of retaliatory tariffs placed on their products, according to a Knowledge Exchange report released by CoBank, a cooperative bank serving agribusinesses, rural infrastructure providers and Farm Credit associations throughout the United States.

CoBank (PRNewsfoto/CoBank)

In an analysis of 11 U.S. agricultural commodities representing a cross-section of agricultural exports, U.S. producers — not the importing country or its consumers — paid much of the cost of these tariffs in all but two cases.

The impact of retaliatory tariffs placed on U.S. farm products reflects the lopsided balance of power between U.S. producers and their importing customers. The commoditized nature of agricultural products, inventories with long shelf lives, and ease of identifying and sourcing suitable substitutes are among the factors that give importing customers the upper hand. In some instances, the U.S. is able to take on less of a share in the cost of retaliatory tariffs due to geographic and supply chain advantages, and/or dominance in particular markets.

With the prospect of declining bargaining power, U.S. producers of most agricultural commodities will face pressure to absorb more of the costs of retaliatory tariffs in the future.

While the U.S. has highly efficient farms with advantages in natural resources along with other strengths that make many U.S. food and agriculture products the most competitive in the world, the more time competitors have to take U.S. market share and cement trade relationships will negatively impact U.S. producers' ability to recover.

Watch a video synopsis and read the full report: Foreign Tariffs are Falling on U.S. Farmer, Not Importer

About CoBank
CoBank is a $139 billion cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides commercial loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving more than 70,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country.

CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-farms-paying-the-cost-of-retaliatory-tariffs-300906068.html

SOURCE CoBank


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pOVERSTOCK COM : CEO resigns after 'Deep State' comments roil stock
AQ
03:40pSERENT CAPITAL : Invests in Davisware, a Leading Field Services ERP Software Company
BU
03:39pOPTRUST : Appoints Peter Lindley as CEO
PR
03:38pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 22
DJ
03:33pNEWS CORP DEVELOPING 'KNEWZ.COM' SERVICE TO TAKE ON GOOGLE NEWS : Wsj
RE
03:33pBANCFIRST CORP /OK/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pINTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pIn the Midst of Hardware Hacking Wave, ERI Offers to Help New Yorkers Breathe Easier
BU
03:31pUS Farms Paying the Cost of Retaliatory Tariffs
PR
03:31pKB HOME : Rocking K Master-Planned Community Set to Open
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group