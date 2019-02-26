Log in
US Firms Dial Back China Plans Amid Trade Fight

02/26/2019 | 03:07am EST

By WSJ City

US companies are planning their lowest rate of expansion in China since 2016, according to a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China. That's in response to growing uncertainty about US-China relations and a slowing Chinese economy.

KEY FACTS 

   -- About 32% of respondents said they have no plans to expand investment in 
      China or plan to expand less this year. 
 
   -- That's up from 26% last year, according to the survey of 314 businesses. 
 
   -- Firms that have moved capacity from China or are considering doing so 
      cited US tariffs on Chinese exports...... 
 
   -- as their chief concern. Also worrying them: rising costs and slower 
      economic growth.Both sides have slapped punitive tariffs on goods making 
      up about 60% of their trade. 
 
   -- The survey was carried out between Nov. 13 and Dec. 16, a time of 
      seesawing tensions.

"If you have to make the investment now, then you may decide to invest in a third country. And if you can delay, then you'll try to delay." Timothy P. Stratford. Amcham China chairman and lawyer at Covington & Burlington LLP in Beijing.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The survey's findings broadly line up with criticisms from US and other foreign companies in recent years that business conditions in China are getting tougher, with government regulations and policies favouring domestic firms.

Large US companies including McDonald's and Hewlett-Packard have in recent years pared their stakes in Chinese businesses. Media giant Viacom is in talks to sell a majority stake in some of its Chinese operations.

