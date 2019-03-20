US Foods : Celebrates Official Opening of Fife, Washington Facility Expansion

State-of-the-art Renovation Nearly Doubles the Size of Current Facility, Strengthening Company's Expanded Presence in the Region

ROSEMONT, Ill. - March 20, 2019 - US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of the nation's leading foodservice companies, announced today the official opening of the company's newly renovated Fife, Washington distribution facility. The project began in early 2016 and has nearly doubled the size of the facility from 127,000 square feet to 240,000 square feet. The expanded footprint supports the company's ongoing efforts to offer additional products and services to restaurants and foodservice operators across the region.

To celebrate the official opening of the new space, US Foods hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony with company leaders, government officials, local US Foods customers and other members of the community earlier today.

'As part of our 'Great Food. Made Easy.' strategy, US Foods is committed to helping our independent restaurant operators across the region be successful,' said Matt Reynolds, area president, Mountain West, US Foods. 'We've served the thriving culinary scene in Seattle for more than 20 years and we are thrilled that this investment is making it even easier for us to bring innovative, on-trend products and business solutions to more customers throughout Seattle and beyond.'

Additions to the distribution center include a state-of-the art kitchen and training center that will be used for product demonstrations and customer ideation, and a technology center where US Foods customers can learn about the company's industry-leading mobile apps and web-based business solutions. The expansion also incorporates several energy and environmental improvements, such as a highly efficient cascade refrigeration system, and energy saving high-output fluorescent and LED lighting. The company also used locally sourced and recycled content furnishings and building materials.

The Fife distribution center is home to more than 270 employees and serves thousands of customers throughout the Seattle market and surrounding area, including independent restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions.

US Foods has operated out of the Fife, Washington facility since 1998.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. and generates approximately $24 billion in annual revenue. Visit usfoods.com to learn more.

