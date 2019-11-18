Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

US General Services Administration Grants Award of Professional Services Schedule to Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 10:03am EST

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a global nonprofit leading transformative change on issues relating to healthcare, education, economic empowerment and the environment, today announces that it has received notification from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) that TLI was granted award of the Professional Services Schedule (PSS). Using streamlined procurement procedures, PSS offers federal agencies access to experienced contractors who provide a wide range of professional services at discounted and competitive prices, while eliminating significant contract duplication and workload previously associated with negotiating, administering and auditing multiple contracts.

“TLI is very pleased to be able to offer this as an option to our existing partners and to easily accommodate Department of Defense and federal customers seeking access to innovative and strategic solutions,” says Bill Oldham, founder and chairman of the Board, TLI. “PSS gives federal agencies the ability to use a single contract to procure simple to complex fixed-price or labor-hour professional services, allowing them to simplify acquisition procedures and streamline their purchase of TLI services through an approved government contract or directly through eBuy, an electronic Request for Quote (RFQ) system designed to allow government buyers to request information, find sources and prepare RFQs/RFPs, online.”

The PSS is a GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program that consolidated eight professional services schedules. When using PSS to buy professional services, agencies can use simplified acquisition procedures to issue an RFQ, allow unique Contractor Team Arrangements to bring a wide variety of industry partners to the negotiating table, and customize terms and conditions in task orders or through Blanket Purchase Agreements to meet specific requirements.

“The GSA Schedules Program is a vehicle for companies to provide access to their products and services at discounted pricing to the federal government, as well as state and local governments through cooperative purchasing,” explains Oldham. “GSA Schedules are fast, easy and effective contracting vehicles for both customers and vendors and we are gratified with this designation.”

Access GSA Advantage and commercial prices here.

About TLI Foundation:

TLI Foundation is a nonprofit foundation focused on driving innovative thinking and action on global issues relating to health, education and economic empowerment. The organization is committed to fostering transformative change and improving the health and well-being outcomes of communities around the world. Visit https://www.thoughtfoundation.org/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:23aTELESTE : secures double patent win
AQ
10:23aEaseware Expands Online Sales 18% with 2Checkout
GL
10:21aHOMESERVE : Cares Foundation Launches New Round of the “Caring for Community” Grant Program
BU
10:21aSSE : Corbyn effect? British utility debt boosted by nationalisation bet
RE
10:20aEXPEDEON AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:19aACREAGE : IIROC Trade Resumption - ACRG.U
AQ
10:19aPULMATRIX, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:19aGOOD LUCK 3 : Launches IEO RAKUN Liquid
PR
10:19aFreddie Mac Prices $547 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-C06
GL
10:19aDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Isbank Merchants Now Accepting Discover Global Network Cards, Increasing Acceptance in Turkey
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : confirms 2019 outlook, medium-term financial targets
2ArcelorMittal willing to re-commit to Ilva steel plant on three conditions
3AVIVA PLC : Aviva to keep Singapore, China operations
4BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPAÑOLES, SOCIEDA : Euronext, SIX Group launch battle for Madrid bourse
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group