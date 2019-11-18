US General Services Administration Grants Award of Professional Services Schedule to Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a global nonprofit leading transformative change on issues relating to healthcare, education, economic empowerment and the environment, today announces that it has received notification from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) that TLI was granted award of the Professional Services Schedule (PSS). Using streamlined procurement procedures, PSS offers federal agencies access to experienced contractors who provide a wide range of professional services at discounted and competitive prices, while eliminating significant contract duplication and workload previously associated with negotiating, administering and auditing multiple contracts.

“TLI is very pleased to be able to offer this as an option to our existing partners and to easily accommodate Department of Defense and federal customers seeking access to innovative and strategic solutions,” says Bill Oldham, founder and chairman of the Board, TLI. “PSS gives federal agencies the ability to use a single contract to procure simple to complex fixed-price or labor-hour professional services, allowing them to simplify acquisition procedures and streamline their purchase of TLI services through an approved government contract or directly through eBuy, an electronic Request for Quote (RFQ) system designed to allow government buyers to request information, find sources and prepare RFQs/RFPs, online.”

The PSS is a GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program that consolidated eight professional services schedules. When using PSS to buy professional services, agencies can use simplified acquisition procedures to issue an RFQ, allow unique Contractor Team Arrangements to bring a wide variety of industry partners to the negotiating table, and customize terms and conditions in task orders or through Blanket Purchase Agreements to meet specific requirements.

“The GSA Schedules Program is a vehicle for companies to provide access to their products and services at discounted pricing to the federal government, as well as state and local governments through cooperative purchasing,” explains Oldham. “GSA Schedules are fast, easy and effective contracting vehicles for both customers and vendors and we are gratified with this designation.”

TLI Foundation is a nonprofit foundation focused on driving innovative thinking and action on global issues relating to health, education and economic empowerment. The organization is committed to fostering transformative change and improving the health and well-being outcomes of communities around the world. Visit https://www.thoughtfoundation.org/

