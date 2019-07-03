US Jobless Claims Fell by 8,000 in June 29 Week

By Eric Morath and Paul Kiernan



WASHINGTON-The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, a sign firms are reluctant to let workers go at a time when hiring has slowed this year.

Initial jobless claims, a measure of how many workers were laid off across the U.S., decreased by 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 221,000 in the week ended June 29, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected 225,000 new claims.

The report was released a day earlier than typical due to the Independence Day holiday. A Labor Department analyst said there was nothing unusual about the latest data. Claims for Virginia were estimated.

Claims can be volatile early in the summer due to layoffs associated with the end of the school year and factory maintenance periods. Those layoffs are typically temporary. The four-week moving average, which shows the trend over the past month, rose by 500 to 222,250 last week.

That level is just above the near half-century low touched in April. Claims have edged up modestly since hitting 193,000 in the week ended April 13. But layoffs remain extremely low in a historical context, especially considering the population covered by unemployment insurance is much larger today than in the late 1960s.

The overall number of Americans on unemployment rolls, known as continuing claims, fell by 8,000 to 1,686,000 in the week ended June 22. Continuing claims, which are reported on a week delay, are down from 1,745,000 a year earlier.

The claims data are indicative of a labor market that is still very tight. The unemployment rate was 3.6% in May, a 50-year low. Economists expect the jobless rate held at that level in June. The June jobs report is scheduled for release Friday.

A still-low level of layoffs comes as hiring has cooled significantly from 2018. Employers added a soft 75,000 jobs to payrolls in May. Economists expect 165,000 jobs were added in June--a pick-up, but still below last year's pace of job creation.

The Labor Department report on jobless claims can be accessed at: http://www.dol.gov/opa/media/press/eta/ui/current.htm.

